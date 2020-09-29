PELHAM — Former Pelham youth minister Todd Spain Jr., 27, will report to a house of corrections Thursday evening for the first of a string of weekend confinements for assaulting his soon-to-be ex-wife.
The son of Crossroads Church Pastor Todd Spain Sr. pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence simple assault during a virtual hearing Tuesday. A second-degree assault charge was dropped.
A deal negotiated ahead of time — including input from the victim, Molly Spain — required the junior Spain to change his not-guilty plea in exchange for a 30-day sentence in a house of corrections, to be served only on weekends.
The house of corrections only recently began accepting weekend sentences again after suspending them due to COVID-19 restrictions.
If he is not on good behavior for a year, Spain will be required to serve an additional 23 months in custody.
Other terms of the settlement require Spain to undergo anger management, pay a $100 “domestic violence fine,” have no contact with the victim and serve 40 hours of community service.
Under New Hampshire law, domestic violence fines are allocated to programs that provide assistance to victims of abuse.
Judge Amy Ignatius made clear during the sentencing any deviation from those terms “will result in a very different plan for the next two years of your life.”
She said of the negotiated terms, “I think they’re pretty light.”
“From what I’ve read in the probable cause statement, I think it’s a fair result given the fact it went through a settlement conference and was hashed out there,” Ignatius said. “I think it meets the terms of a fair sentence, which is why I’ve approved it. But it's light."
Deputy Carroll County Attorney Steven Briden explained if the case went to trial, a jury would have heard testimony from Carroll County Det. Brian King and Deputy Sheriff Sean Welch, who both responded to a 911 call for the assault.
According to an affidavit written by King, Molly Spain called police as she ran away from her husband down the Boulder Loop Trail in Albany, New Hampshire, on July 6, 2019.
She told police they got in an argument after he admitted to having an affair.
“When she turned to leave the mountain, she was struck in the back of the head with a rock,” King’s report states.
She said that she had to kick and punch him to get him off of her.
Earlier in the hike, he had attempted to get her to the edge of a cliff, which she was able to back away from, she said.
At the hospital, she told police she was "in fear of her life."
When given a recap of the attack as told by the victim and investigators, Spain agreed with them "for the most part,” he told the judge.
Molly Spain spoke directly to Todd for what she hopes will be the last time during Tuesday's sentencing.
“I am no longer afraid of you. You will become but a distant memory for me,” she said. “I hope that the consequences you face will change you. I hope and pray that nobody will fall victim under your hand ever again."
Spain did not give a statement of his own during the hearing.