Former youth minister to plead guilty to assault, serve 30 days on weekends

PELHAM — Former youth minister Todd Spain Jr. intends to plead guilty to assaulting his then-wife during a hike in northern New Hampshire last summer, according to court documents filed Sunday.
The documents, signed by his attorney Kristen Wilson, explain that the 27-year-old agreed to change his not-guilty plea in exchange for a 30-day sentence in a house of corrections, to be served only on weekends — from Thursday evenings to Saturday evenings.
If he is not on good behavior for a year, Spain will be required to serve an additional 23 months in custody, according to Deputy Carroll County Attorney Steven Briden.
Other terms of the settlement require Spain to undergo anger management, pay a $50 “domestic violence fine,” have no contact with the victim and serve 40 hours of community service. Under New Hampshire law, domestic violence fines are allocated to programs that provide assistance to victims of abuse.
Briden said the victim in this case was present for the settlement conference and had input on the resolution.
She and Spain will be given opportunities to speak publicly at the plea and sentencing hearing.
It was not immediately clear when or how the hearing will happen — either virtually, because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns at courthouses, or in person with a limited number of people allowed to attend.
Spain was employed as a youth minister at Crossroads Church until two days after his arrest, though a statement from the church denied Spain’s departure having anything to do with the criminal allegations. Briden said he is unaware of Spain's current employment.
Spain’s father, Todd Spain Sr., is the lead pastor at Crossroads.
The younger Spain was indicted in July 2019, after his wife at the time, Molly Spain, called 911 as she ran down the Boulder Loop Trail in Albany, New Hampshire, to say she was just attacked, an affidavit details.
She told police that she and her husband got into an argument after he admitted to having an affair.
"When she turned to leave the mountain, she was struck in the back of the head with a rock. She said that she fell to the ground, and that Todd fell on top of her,” a report by Carroll County Det. Brian King states.
According to the affidavit, "She said that she had to kick and punch him to get him off of her. She suffered apparent minor injuries. She was transported to Memorial Hospital in Conway, New Hampshire."
At the hospital, she told police she was "in fear of her life."
The affidavit states Spain kept insisting that his wife go with him to the edge of one of the cliffs along the trail.
The victim said, "I thought he was going to push me off the edge and kill me."
She also told police that Spain kept putting his arm around her neck and asking what she would do if he choked her, but he never actually did.
Spain's wife said that his suggestion to go on a hike was odd from the get-go.
"Todd is not active, and has never wanted to hike or do anything outside in the past," King reported the wife saying.
The victim was granted an emergency restraining order, according to the document.
King wrote that Spain admitted to police that he hit his wife in the head with the rock and gave written and audio statements to that effect.
Spain narrowly avoided a jury trial in February, when the attorneys in the case agreed last minute to meet for a settlement conference to discuss other options.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit soon after, that conference was cancelled and rescheduled a number of times, Briden said, until it eventually happened last week.