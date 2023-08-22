METHUEN — After the pandemic, Reyna De La Cruz and Lizmar Almonte recognized the new challenge of meeting other people and creating community spaces.
“Let’s Pop was created out of a desire to have more community,” De La Cruz said.
De La Cruz started her business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her organization, Sirena’s Secret, which retails natural, wellness products to those who are dissatisfied with their selections in the market. Almonte is the owner of a jewelry store, Spiritual City Jewelry, which is based on the Turkish evil eye.
The two would occasionally attend pop-up shops, bazaars and markets. The marketing, attractions and distance, however, were always turn-offs in some way.
“We didn’t have a space as local business owners to come together and meet one another,” Almonte said. “After we started gathering with people, we started realizing how many there are.”
Almonte and De La Cruz combined networks and reached out to form Let’s Pop Market.
Let’s Pop Market is meant to bring a new approach that is about reconnection. From a block party to a walking club and monthly marketplace events, Almonte and De La Cruz are working to create more vibrant and energy-filled experiences for consumers.
“In a world where technology is so consuming all of us – it consumes our social life, it consumes our work life – we want to create experiences for people that we can connect in person, enjoy one and another and enjoy ourselves,” De La Cruz said.
The Let’s Pop brand has been able to grow into what the community needs. It’s a mendable group, De La Cruz and Almonte said.
This past October, the group’s first market was a block party with 60 vendors, a DJ, food and an aerialist performing. A few months later, the theme was “winter wonderland.”
The group has had a women’s market as well, in coordination with Elevated Thought from Lawrence. Vendors sold jewelry, art, clothing and food. A smash house took place so attendees could go in and “break stuff,” De La Cruz said.
Almonte said the themes are sometimes out of her and De La Cruz’s “comfort zones” for their own businesses, but they want the Let’s Pop Markets to be an entity of its own that allows for others to shine.
The markets are meant to be inclusive. As they are free for all to attend, De La Cruz and Almonte said they wanted to find a space to ensure there were ways grow in the Merrimack Valley. The two want the markets to also “liven up the park,” referring to their goal of putting on an event in Lawrence’s Campagnone Common area that hosted continuous events while they grew up.
The next Let’s Pop Market will be around Labor Day.
The pair brings in experts from the community to enhance events. For example, at the “Let’s Walk” events that recently started on Sunday mornings, a fitness coach may join. For a brunch, people from the surrounding areas may come to cook.
At the business brunch, Let’s Pop gave away a banner and table cloth with a business’s logo on it.
“We just try to bring people together so that way they can create their own connections,” Almonte said. “We want it to be an affordable market in the sense if you’re an idea that’s just starting up; we want to be the outlet that you can reach out.”
Almonte said the group is meant to support businesses and help them “be OK with not having all of the knowledge.” The two are able to help other owners with business tools and marketing, and others the Let’s Pop network can aid in other aspects of business creation as well.
“Everyone inspires one another,” De La Cruz said. “Everything we’ve learned in our journey as entrepreneurs we want to share with the community.”
The two have been able to create a market place that provides opportunities for mental health or economic development. De La Cruz said the goal is to grow the community within itself.
“We’re still giving our community an opportunity to get together and get to know one another in a more fluid and natural way,” De La Cruz said. “We bring something different. We bring a sense of belonging. We bring a sense of community.”
