HAVERHILL — The city will host an open forum on the proposed Little River Dam removal and river restoration design Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in English and at 7 p.m. in Spanish.
The Google video meeting link is https://meet.google.com/tdb-ybmn-miq or call 650-781-1497 and enter PIN 223 040 566#.
The forum will showcase an update of the project, river level projections, recreation and river access design, and environmental benefits.
Also visit https://cms3.revize.com/revize/haverhillma/news_detail_T30_R38.php.
Golden Hill student art on display at the public library
HAVERHILL — This month, the public library is hosting a display of 28 pieces of art created by kindergarten through grade 4 students at Golden Hill Elementary School. The display is on the second floor and includes line sculptures and tree house by students in grade one, torn paper owls and sunflowers by kindergarten students and value study paintings by artists in grade 4. Students in grade 3 created textured landscape collages and prints while second graders created paper weavings.
Coming to the aid of Lazarus House
LAWRENCE — Lazarus House found itself in a predicament during the first week of January. Following a COVID outbreak among staff, they shut their doors and hundreds of people and families who rely on their soup kitchen for meals were going hungry.
In stepped The Kindness Collaborative, a local charitable organization that covers the Merrimack Valley and beyond.
“They told us they required 750 sandwiches, 500 snacks and 250 drinks per day to feed people in need for that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” said Collaborative President Alex Bromberg. “We sprung into action and mobilized our entire network, partnering with Gerald Schiavoni of Merrimack Valley Eats, local restaurants including Carbone’s Kitchen in Bradford where volunteers made hundreds of sandwiches each day, and dozens of local individuals and were able to cover the need (for all three days) within a couple days.”
More than 2,200 sandwiches and other items, almost 4,000 in all, were provided to Lazarus House, Bromberg said.
“This was a massive undertaking and so critical for those in need here in the Merrimack Valley,” he said. “During the second week of January we provided Lazarus House with thousands of individual cereal packs, fruits and drinks so that the people who rely on their soup kitchen will have breakfast. We reached all of our goals and people got fed.”
Red Cross blood supply reaches new lows
HAVERHILL — The American Red Cross announced it is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available, Red Cross officials said.
Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead.
Over the next month, about 55% of donation appointments remain unfilled in the Massachusetts Red Cross Region. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross has teamed up with the National Football League and those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will be entered to win two tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html.
Networking breakfast is Jan. 26
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Ellie’s Farmhouse, 436 Broadway, in the plaza behind the Texas Roadhouse. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
The cost includes breakfast and coffee, and business card drawings for door prizes. Pre-register and bring a potential new member for free and when they join you will receive a $50 restaurant gift card.
Register by calling 978-686-0900 or visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”