NORTH ANDOVER — Residents still have plenty of time to weigh in on a major school renovation plan that was approved by the School Committee on September 23.
“We’re thinking about doing the most aggressive activity that maybe this town has ever tried,” said Stan Limpert, a member of the School Capacity Subcommittee, which organized the plan. “This is a $120 million dollar construction program, and that’s not counting the fire station or the youth center.”
Two forums on the renovations have been held but there are six remaining, including two next week at Kittredge Elementary on Monday, Oct. 25 and at North Andover Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 26, both from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The purpose of these is to make sure that people know what the projects are, what we’re looking to do, and get their questions so we can incorporate their questions into our presentation, but also answer them the best we can,” said Assistant Superintendent James Mealey, at a School Committee meeting on Thursday night.
While each forum will address specific needs at the school where they are held, they will include a presentation of the project as a whole.
“They’re going to be the same pretty much each night,” said Mealey, who was also a member of the School Capacity Subcommittee.
The renovations aim to bring Atkinson, Franklin and Kittredge elementary schools, along with North Andover Middle School, into compliance with building codes and with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Mealey said Thursday.
Kittredge was built in 1949 and still has its original electrical wiring, which is in “fair to poor condition,” Mealey said in September.
The school also has guidance and reading rooms that are converted closets with no windows, and its art space is a converted corridor in the basement that measures 700 square feet, where recommendations from the Massachusetts School Building Authority calls for 1,000 square feet.
“We used to have a music room, but now it’s being used as a classroom, so there’s no music room,” Mealey said.
The renovation plans for the four schools are part of Facilities Master Plan 2, which also proposes renovations to the town’s Fire Station 2 and Youth Center, and will be presented for approval at Town Meeting in May.
“What we’re trying to address is that we have some aging schools,” Mealey told the School Committee on Sept. 23. “We want to ensure equity and provide needed support spaces for our 21st century learners. We want to be able to impact class size. We want to be able to build capacity for future growth instead of always having this bursting-at-the-seams situation, and we want to finally be able to eliminate the portable classrooms that have long outlived their shelf life.”
Information about the renovation plans and a full schedule of the forums to discuss them can be found at the North Andover Public Schools website by clicking on “School Capacity Subcommittee” under the “School Committee” heading.