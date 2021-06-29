SALISBURY — The Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley Inc. will host their 6th annual Benefit Concert on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury. The event will feature Jozay & Patti, a renowned shipboard duo who have been entertaining audiences worldwide with their vibrant performance of Diamonds & Pearls and Cash & Kings.
All proceeds support FKMV projects including their annual Christmas party, duffle bag/backpack program, Helene Giordano Memorial Scholarship Program, financial aid program that includes camperships and sponsorships, and events, all benefitting foster children of the Merrimack Valley.
Foster Kids is dedicated to serving the needs of foster children in the Merrimack Valley with the goal of bringing a positive influence into their lives and providing programs that support their growth.
Tickets can be purchased from Blue Ocean Music Hall at 978-462-5888. For more information, visit fosterkidsmv.org or call 978-771-2150.
Hospital welcomes new obstetrician
HAVERHILL — Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill announced it has welcomed a new OB, Dr. Hugo Castellanos Medez, who is accepting new patients.
For more information, contact Steward Medical Group Primary Care & Women's Health of Haverhill at 62 Brown St., Suite 200, at 978-478-5058.
Youth Development Organization wins Cummings Foundation grant
LAWRENCE — The Youth Development Organization has been awarded a $50,000 grant each year for the next 10 years from the Cummings Foundation to support its after school and summer enrichment programs for Lawrence children. The money will also go toward a youth mentorship and leadership program, according to YDO's Executive Director Mark Kampert.
“We are deeply honored to receive another transformational award from the Cummings Foundation,” Kampert said. “This grant acknowledges the tremendous potential among our YDO Kids to succeed and to one day come back to take on the mantle of leadership in Lawrence.”
Since 2006, YDO has served more than 400 students in grades 3 and up annually with STEM, performance, and fine arts programming.
Lawrence Teachers' Union awards scholarships
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Teachers' Union 1019 recently awarded scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating seniors, including several to members of children of union members.
This year's recipients include Angel O. Pabon, the son of Lawrence High School teacher Angel Pabon, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy/LHS and will attend Northern Essex Community College; Aliana Disla, the daughter of Carmen Liiano and Kiblin Pichardo, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy and will attend Providence College; Nicholas Lucas, the son of Frost Middle School teacher Rob Lucas, who graduated from Sanborn Regional High School and will attend the University of New Hampshire; Cameron Lacroix, the son of Lawlor School teacher Jennifer Quinlan, who graduated from Salem (N.H.) High School and will attend UNH; Sophia Cruz, the daughter of Lawrence Public Schools Chief of Staff Maria Cruz, who graduated from Abbott Lawrence Academy/LHS and will attend UMass Lowell; and Will O'Leary, who graduated from North Reading High School and will attend UNH.