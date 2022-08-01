LAWRENCE — Andres Castaneda was smart, thoughtful and driven.
"He was fearless ... . Everything was going for him," said Michelle Fermin, Castaneda's close friend, mentor and boss.
Castaneda, 26, was killed Wednesday in a four-wheeler accident in the Dominican Republic, said Fermin, team leader of the Fermin Group Real Estate Team of Century 21 Northeast.
"He was like a son to me and a family member to all of us ... . We had a special bond," she said.
Castaneda, a successful local real estate agent and developer, was a self-described "car guy."
In June, Castaneda organized his second car show in Lawrence to showcase cars and positive events in the city.
The shows drew car owners from as far away as Rhode Island to show off vehicles manufactured by Aston Martin, Lamborghini, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Subaru, Chevrolet and others.
"People told me they thought it was the best car show they'd been to this year. They said the drive was so worth it," Castaneda said during a 2021 interview with The Eagle-Tribune.
Among Castaneda's biggest goals was to change the perception of Lawrence.
"I want to bring some light to that," he told The Eagle-Tribune.
In his memory, a car show will be held Aug. 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Showcase Cinemas off Winthrop Avenue in Lawrence, Fermin said.
Castaneda attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence and studied international business administration at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
This past spring, Castaneda led a real estate mentorship program with students at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, Fermin said.
"He was huge into mentoring," she said.
Fermin said Castaneda recently started talking about getting into local politics and sought advice from Mayor Brian DePena.
A scholarship program in Castaneda's memory will be established for Central Catholic students, Fermin said.
Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, is handling arrangements. A wake will be held Aug. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. and the funeral on Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., according to information provided by Fermin.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
