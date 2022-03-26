The curator of collections at the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology pulls a gray box from a basement shelf, places it on a table and removes the lid.
In the archival storage box are smaller boxes and plastic bags housing stone tools from the oldest known site of human habitation in New England — the Bull Brook dig site, in Ipswich.
The items, made by Native Americans when the land was emerging from the last Ice Age, include a nicely preserved scraping knife.
Also a shapely, even stylish, plummet, rounded at the bottom and middle before tapering to a narrow neck. It was used to sink fishing nets.
Also inside are Clovis projectile points, fluted with their signature notch at the base.
The design was used by Native people throughout North America and is thought to be the first style of projectile points in the New World.
“These were made by people 11,000 years ago,” says the curator, Marla Taylor, her voice registering reverence and marvel.
At the end of 2021, Taylor and her team reached a milestone related to these stone tools and others stored in the brick 1901 building at Phillips Academy in Andover.
They unpacked contents from the last of 2,000 old large wooden drawers built right into the building.
That made more than 500,000 artifacts unpacked, the majority of them of Native American origin from dig sites throughout the continent.
From mid-2017 to late-2021, Peabody staff — along with six volunteers and some 60 work-study students — touched, numbered, cataloged and housed each of these objects into new protective, acid-free archival boxes.
The wooden drawers were built more than 100 years ago and have long since outlived their use.
“People tend to think stone tools and ceramics can’t get damaged in storage,” Taylor says. “But they can, especially if you don’t have great climate control — which we don’t.
“Stone tools can get dry and brittle, and the edges can chip and crack,” she says.
The four-year project was daunting, Taylor says, considering the sheer size of the collection.
The key was to stay on task and resist the temptation to get sidetracked investigating individual objects, says John Bergman-McCool, who was hired specifically to help tackle the project.
Invariably, the crew would come across fascinating artifacts.
Bergman-McCool recalls items he thought were animal ribs. They were dug from a Native American site in North Dakota in the early 1900s. By looking into the file for the dig, he discovered a narrative by an amateur archaeologist, Ernst Steinbrueck, stating they were bracelets made from antlers that had been cut into strips and boiled in fat to enable shaping.
Occasionally, humor entered the work.
A field note that someone, presumably at a dig site, had written many years ago read like commentary, speculating as it did on the personality of the object’s original owner.
“This was once a shell pendant which was the pride of a dandy,” reads the note.
At your fingertips
Taylor says that, truth be told, many museums with large collections do not know the full extent of what they have and where to find each item.
Now, with the collection protected from deterioration, and identified and digitally cataloged, searchable by keywords, the Peabody Institute can better fulfill its two overarching goals established at its founding — research and student education.
For years, the center had strayed from its student education, focusing more on its role as a place for archaeological research, according to the 2018 book “Glory, Trouble, and Renaissance at the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology.”
When hard financial decisions were under consideration, nearly two decades ago, the academy considered closing the institute.
But subsequently, the museum reaffirmed its mission to further student education. Now, the collection inventory and its streamlined means of accessing objects will open more avenues for students to explore subjects.
The museum regularly serves as a classroom, says Emma Lavoie, an administrative and collections assistant.
Natalya Baldyga, who teaches history at Phillips Academy, brings her students to the Peabody Institute numerous times each term.
Students in her world history class viewed artifacts associated with the Pueblo Revolt against Spanish rule, in 1680, in what is now New Mexico, Baldyga says.
“We used the artifacts not only to deepen the students’ understanding of how and why the Pueblo people revolted against Spanish rule, but also to introduce some anthropological terms that are useful for understanding various strategies of peoples who are reacting to and resisting colonization (acculturation, assimilation, syncretism and catachresis),” the teacher says.
The Peabody resources help her teach students about the history of Indigenous people in the Americas. U.S. history classes are always interested in learning about the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which protects the remains, cultural and biological, of Native Americans and their ancestors.
NAGPRA was signed into law in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, a Phillips Academy graduate (Class of 1942).
The Peabody has repatriated thousands of artifacts through NAGPRA, and through the recent inventory identified thousands more artifacts subject to repatriation, Taylor says.
Phillips art teacher Thayer Zaeder takes his ceramics classes to the Peabody each term.
Students looked at southwestern Pueblo ceramics, noting the different forms and surface designs and appreciating the technical skills and aesthetics of the work.
“Students were looking for inspiration for their own studio explorations,” Zaeder says.
They also got a chance to think about time, tradition and regional expertise, he says.
Teachers find in the collections opportunities for students to explore science and math and literature and other subjects.
Native American artifacts make up the vast majority of the collection, with exceptions including Lucy Foster homestead items found in Ballardvale in the 1950s. Foster was born into slavery in 1767, and at 16 was freed when slavery was abolished in Massachusetts.
Some items trace to the time that European settlers arrived, including gun flints, ceramics and metal pendants.
Learning from the past
The Peabody’s entire collection exceeds 600,000 items.
Their number includes those loaned to museums, textiles kept upstairs at the Peabody, unprocessed collections that remain in excavators’ boxes and the thousands of artifacts subject to repatriation to Native Americans.
The collection started in 1901 with Robert Peabody’s gift of 38,000 items and within two years grew to more than 55,000, a product of gifts and expeditions.
In the basement at the Peabody Institute is a large photograph of Warren Moorehead at an excavation site. He was fascinated by Native American artifacts. Moorehead, on behalf of Robert Peabody, amassed them through excavations and obtaining existing collections.
The institute is named for Peabody, an 1857 Phillips Academy alumnus who had a strong interest in archaeology and Native American culture. Peabody’s bequest led to the establishment of the archaeology museum in 1901.
Moorehead was the first curator of the archaeology department at Phillips Academy and in 1924 became the second director of what was then called the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology.
Taylor describes Moorehead as a complicated man for whom she has mixed feelings.
On the one hand, he didn’t hesitate to dig through burial mounds for artifacts, and he was known as a wheeler-dealer when it came to obtaining artifacts.
But Moorehead was also an advocate for Native Americans and drew attention to fraud and abuse perpetrated by timber and mining interests against Native people, including those at the White Earth Ojibwe reservation in northwestern Minnesota.
In 1908, President Teddy Roosevelt appointed Moorehead to the Board of Indian Commissioners, which sought to reform the Indian Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Still, the wholesale plundering of burial grounds is inexcusable, even if it was deemed acceptable at the time.
“When you are speaking about ancestors and human remains, those shouldn’t have been disturbed,” Taylor says. “We shouldn’t have done that, and they do not belong on shelves in buildings divorced from their cultural context and divorced from their relatives, so there is an atonement, in my opinion, that needs to happen for that.”
Taylor hopes that there will be opportunities for non-Native archaeologists and Native people to engage in joint research or collaborative relationships that answer questions that the tribes want answered.
The large number of cataloged accessible items might make more opportunities for collaborations between researchers and Indigenous groups, for more fuller conversations.
