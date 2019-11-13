  Four years later, Phantom Crossfit saga ends   

SALEM, N.H. — A federal judge has dropped a civil lawsuit launched by Christian Bright, the owner of now-defunct Phantom Crossfit, after an officer-involved shooting outside his business in 2015.
Bright sued the town of Salem, two Salem police officers, Liberty Utilities and a Liberty Utilities employee claiming they conspired to falsely arrest and prosecute him for criminal threatening. Though he was acquitted of any wrongdoing, Bright wanted money for the trouble.
U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro closed the case Nov. 5, after Bright’s attorney Lawrence Vogelman withdrew and Bright did not hire new representation, according to court records.
Vogelman, who refused to comment for this article, cited “ethical responsibilities” in his motion to withdraw from Bright’s case.
Vogelman told the court that he explained Bright’s options to him: He could hire someone new, represent himself in court, or drop the lawsuit.
“He indicated that he will be seeking new counsel,” Vogleman wrote.
That, however, did not happen.
He is listed on the judge’s final order as “Christian Bright, pro se,” meaning he represented himself.
Bright refused to comment when contacted for this article.
Besides payment from the involved individuals and their employers, Bright wanted someone to oversee the town of Salem in an effort to "cease its pattern of illegal activity," the lawsuit stated.
None of his requests were met.
The suit named Salem police officers Jason Smith and Michael White — along with their employer, the town of Salem — Liberty Utilities and David Saffie, an employee of the electric company. Their attorneys denied Bright’s allegations from the get-go.
None of the attorneys returned requests for comment.
According to Salem police Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo, both police officers have been back at work for "quite some time."
“It’s customary that someone would be put out of work during the investigation (by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office),” he said. “But they have been brought back.”
Bright points to Aug. 18, 2015 as the day his life was ruined.
He had fallen behind on heat and electric bills after a harsh New England weather pummeled the region and his wallet at the end of 2014 and into 2015. His lawsuit explained that his electric and utility bills skyrocketed to about $15,000 per month. He admits to falling behind on payments, at one point digging himself $40,000 in debt with Liberty Utilities.
He chipped away at his debt, and by mid-August owed $3,300, according to the lawsuit.
Then, Liberty Utilities sent David Saffie to shut off the power.
Bright explained his payment plan to Saffie, but Saffie told him, "Unless I go home with something I'm shutting off the power,” according to the lawsuit.
The two agreed to check in with a Liberty Utilities office worker before any action was taken. When no one answered the phone right away, Saffie agreed to Bright's request to wait for a response.
Saffie returned a half hour later with another Liberty Utilities employee, Steve Ransom.
Saffie said he noticed then that Bright was wearing a gun. The business owner argues he had it with him even during their first encounter.
"Are you threatening me?" the lawsuit quotes Saffie as saying. "...You came out here with a gun!"
In court documents, Saffie said Bright approached him "with his shirt tucked behind his gun in a holster on his waist," and that he stood in front of them "and crossed his arms, and stated something to the effect that he will do whatever he has to do to keep the electricity from getting shut off."
Bright said he offered to bring the gun back to his office. He said in the lawsuit "Saffie was whipped into a near frenzy, and appeared to be unclear to hear anything Bright said."
Saffie called the Liberty Utilities office again, this time mentioning the gun. He wanted police called, the lawsuit stated.
Afterwards, Saffie handed his cellphone to Bright, who walked inside and made an agreement with the person on the line to pay off the balance with a personal credit card.
Bright said he was at the back of the building, reading a credit card number, when police showed up and a commotion started out front.
Court documents say that a shirtless man, identified as Ray Shawdee, the owner of a Jiu Jitsu business in the same building, walked outside toward the parking lot.
Bright heard a man scream, "You, with the tattoos on your back, turn around and put your hands in the air."
Thinking that one of Shawdee's students was joking around with him, Bright said he yelled back, "Ray, tell them to shut up; I'm on the phone."
But the screaming continued and Bright almost immediately heard sirens approaching, the lawsuit stated.
Bright also said he heard the loud pop of a gunshot that caused him to get on the ground.
Police said Shawdee "turned around quickly as if he was holding a gun," causing Smith to fire from about 35 feet away. No one was hit, but a bullet launched into the gym and hit a piece of exercise equipment. There were employees and gym-goers inside, according to the lawsuit.
In their response, police dispute that Bright decided to get on the ground himself. They say an officer at the scene had to order him there.
Bright said he was handcuffed and forthcoming about the gun holstered on his hip.
He said he was helped up a short time later, his hands were freed and he had a conversation with police before everyone left. The lawsuit said police confiscated Bright's gun.
Before clearing the scene, Bright said some officers told him, "You did nothing wrong." Police, however, deny that was ever said.
Bright was arrested for criminal threatening a month later. He found out about the warrant for his arrest when he called Salem police about picking up his gun, he said.
A grand jury indicted Bright in April 2016. He was found not guilty after a jury deliberated for 20 minutes.
In filing the civil lawsuit against the people who showed up at his business that August day, Bright maintained that he "suffered great embarrassment, humiliation and mental anguish."
He accused Salem police of sharing details of the investigation with Liberty Utilities employees in the meantime, as an effort to carry out their case against him without probable cause.
He elaborated in the lawsuit, "It became the goal of the Salem Police Department to find a way to create false criminal charges against both Bright and Shawdee for the purpose of unethically preventing the filing of civil suits against the department because of (Officer) Smith's reckless discharge of his firearm.”