An “e” in her name made all the difference to Frances Dalton.
Dalton, born Francis to Irish immigrant parents in 1928, grew up in Lawrence, graduated from local schools, and transitioned to a woman later in life after finding her calling as a photographer, artist and poet in Newburyport.
She died in 2010 at 81 years old.
Dalton’s work is profiled in a new book, “Images of Life, Change & Beauty: Photographs, Poetry & Art,” which documents Newburyport and its changing cityscape and demographics from the 1960s to the latter part of the century.
On Thursday, March 23, the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport will host a tribute to Dalton, including stories from friends and a slideshow.
Dalton was known for slideshow presentations, showing and telling of the latest subjects in her local travels and those further afield.
Dalton visited Ireland twice in the 1980s.
The first-generation Irish American considered the trips “going home,” says Colleen Stiriti, who along with her husband, Frank, authored “Images of Life,” a hardcover, coffee table book.
Dalton’s Merrimack Valley roots are deep and follow a trajectory familiar in that era.
Dalton grew up on Olive Avenue, one of three children to Michael (who worked for 40 years for the First National Stores grocery) and Margaret. The siblings were Edward and Sheila (Doherty).
Frances delivered The Eagle-Tribune, played football and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was discharged three years later in 1948.
Dalton graduated from Merrimack College in North Andover in 1951, received a secondary school teaching certificate and taught at Lawrence High School.
Dalton taught swimming at the Y and belonged to the Andover Sports Divers, and was a volunteer with the Merrimack Rescue Team.
The rescue members had the unenviable responsibility of entering the Merrimack River, sometimes through the ice, and recovering drowning victims.
It was salvage diving, investigating shipwrecks and such, that brought Dalton to Newburyport to live in about 1960.
Dalton was enamored of life underwater, of diving with a partner to a place where humans were out of their element and had to rely on each other, describing it in a 1957 Boston Globe article as such: “(Giving) the OK signal, and deeper we plunge, until we see the darkness of deep water. Then the cold, deep water, envelops us and silver streaks shoot past our view … pollock rushing along in their military order. Everything becomes brighter and forms of the ocean floor take shape.”
Later, it was primarily through photography that many people got to know Dalton.
Many of the photos in the new book hail from the 1970s.
Here is a snapshot of four kids huddled in jackets on a storefront stoop reading comic books — elbow to elbow but immersed in their own imaginings.
Elsewhere is Duncan Chase, an oft-intoxicated man with a sea captain’s beard, pained in one photo and smiling in another.
There is an elderly pair walking, one holding the other’s elbow.
Outside a window, children in a circle play Ring Around the Rosie, no doubt singing the nursery rhyme as children did for hundreds of years, with the concluding words:
“Ashes, ashes, we all fall down!”
Photos show Inn Street, State Street, Market Square, and downtown before-and-after restorations.
Dalton’s sensibilities combined a feature-reporter’s nose, an artist’s eyes and a historian’s feel for the past.
In addition to Dalton’s photographs, the book contains her drawings, cartoons and poems, as well as a concluding typewritten letter in which she spoke of long-held feelings and relief.
Dalton was transitioning at the same time as the city. Frank was becoming Frances “Fran” Dalton, claiming a hard-won female identity at a less welcoming time.
Newburyport then, like most places, was no safe harbor for a person transitioning. But Newburyport was the city that Dalton chose and celebrated and embraced in her person and work.
Capturing the moments
The photos in “Images of Life, Change & Beauty” elicit delight and, for those who lived in the area when they were taken, evoke wistfulness.
For contemporaries who knew the photographer, the images and writings bring a more personal response.
Dalton took their wedding pictures, encouraged their art, brought them care.
Here on Page 58 is a drawing of a distant bicyclist and sunshine. There, on Page 65, snow and ice and loneliness combine in a drawing and poem.
Twenty-one pages later, spring raises its head in the eyes of a doe peering from purple loosestrife at Dalton’s camera.
Summer arrives as little flowers poking between red bricks on a walkway and geraniums from pots in the collars of saddle shoes.
Bridges are crossed at sunset, downtown streets shine at Christmas and store lights reflect like wet paint on rain-splashed sidewalks.
The images and text make a narrated slideshow, of the kind that Dalton presented at Yankee Homecoming and other venues in the city.
More than that, the images inspire in viewers a reflective and interior slideshow of their own memories and thoughts.
Anna Smulowitz, who has produced Newburyport theater for four decades and will present Thursday’s tribute to Dalton, said that Dalton was a familiar presence at rehearsals and shows.
Dalton became friends with Smulowitz and Connie “Molly” Van Ess, an accomplished actress.
“Fran loved the theater, the people and the plays, and came to so many rehearsals and took so many photos,” Smulowitz said.
She will never forget Dalton’s kindness, driving Smulowitz’s 8-year-old son to school when she was a single mom and attending college an hour away at Brandeis.
Dalton gave Smulowitz away at her wedding.
True reflections
Musician Roger Ebacher grew up in Newburyport on Pleasant Street, and he and his family became friends with Dalton, who cared for the gardens at the house across the street from them.
Later, Ebacher worked with Van Ess and the Communications Theatre Group and witnessed the relationship between Dalton and Van Ess bloom, and also the devastation that Dalton experienced when Van Ess died in 1985 at age 55.
Dalton took fewer photos after Van Ess died. Dalton, who always felt like a woman, started to wear Van Ess’ scarves and jewelry and eventually made the transition complete.
Newburyport busker Jack Garvey remembers seeing Dalton and Van Ess as he played his flute in town.
This was the 1980s, and Dalton and Van Ess were royalty among local artists.
“I would bow, and they would nod approvingly,” Garvey said.
Photographer Keith Sullivan worked at a downtown camera shop as a teen and talked photography with Dalton, who frequented the shop.
Dalton helped Sullivan see his subjects a little differently.
Former Daily News and Newburyport Magazine photographer Jim Vaiknoras received a note from Dalton one day, asking him what he was thinking when he took a particular shot. The two would go on to share ideas.
“Fran shot with a thoughtfulness, not just photographing a scene or a moment, but adding a meaning that transcends that moment,” Vaiknoras said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.