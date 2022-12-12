PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Performing Arts Center on Greenough Road will host its annual free concert Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 2 p.m.
The event will begin with a Tuba Christmas and anyone who plays a tuba or euphonium – any age and any skill level – is invited to join in. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. and the registration fee is $10, which includes a pizza lunch. Following the Tuba Celebration, The Timberlane Jazz Band will perform. Other ensembles will be joining in during the afternoon.
The audience is urged to stay for a performance by the Timberlane Community Concert Band, which is comprised of 50 volunteer musicians. Conductors for the day are Anthony DiBartolomeo, John Mainella, and Gilbert Lapointe.
Job fair is Thursday at MakeIT Haverhill
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a Job Fair Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Participating employers include Southwick Social Ventures, a premium trouser manufacturer located in Lawrence that is looking to hire mechanics, pressers and sewers with prior trouser experience; L’Arche Boston North is seeking a house manager, direct care staff, and an awake overnight direct care assistant; Opportunity Works is seeking van drivers at the Haverhill and Newburyport locations and a developmental specialist; Montessori Wildflower Schools has openings for lead and assistant teachers (must have or intend to pursue EEC qualification); NRT BUS/Beacon Mobility is seeking school bus drivers and offers free CDL training; Emmaus Inc. is looking for janitors, direct care staff, a housing specialist, case manager, program manager, and direct care supervisor; Community Action Inc. is seeking pre-school and assistant teachers, substitute teachers, bus monitors and substitute HISET/ESOL instructors, and the Department of Developmental Services has a variety of openings. MassHire will be offering free career resources.
Planning Commission to meet virtually
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available online at www.mvpc.org. For more information contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Cyr Center closing for season
NORTH ANDOVER — The Cyr Recycling Center will be closing for the season on Dec. 22.
Chamber to hold Holiday Mixer
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Know your Neighbor” Holiday Mixer Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lanham Club, 260 North Main St., Route 28. Includes appetizers and a cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes. This event is held in partnership with Norwood Insurance.
To register or for more information visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
National Guard birthday celebration planned
HAVERHILL — The city’s Veterans Services Office will hold a Army National Guard 386th Birthday Cake Celebration at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Friday, Dec. 16, at noon. All are welcome. The Guard’s actual birthday is Dec. 13.
For more information contact Haverhill VSO Jeff Hollett at978-374-3910 or jhollett@cityofhaverhill.com.
Holiday Pops concert to include raffle for Florida stay
SALEM, N.H. — The New Hampshire Philharmonic will hold its Holiday Pops concert Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec 18 at 2 p.m. at the Siefert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive.
The event will include a raffle for a seven night stay (March 23-30, 2024) at the Mystic Dunes Resort in Celebration, Florida. Only 200 tickets will be sold at $100 each. For more information visit www.nhphil.org/raffle-info.
The show will feature Christmas carol sing-alongs, classical and popular holiday favorites, and a visit by Santa. For tickets or more information, visit nhpo.booktix.com/view/32/e7e4e34e91dc9cae.
The orchestra is also offering live digital streaming tickets for its Sunday afternoon performances.
17th annual high school Alumni Luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover High School Guidance Department and Class of 2022 will be hosting the 17th annual Alumni Luncheon at the high school, 430 Osgood St., on Dec. 21 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.
Please RSVP to picc@northandoverpublicschools.com by Dec. 16.
