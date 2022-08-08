LAWRENCE — Greater Lawrence Community Action Council Inc. will hold its 9th annual Community Resource Fair Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Campagnone Park, 200 Common St. Rain date is Aug. 17. The event is free and offers activities for all ages.
This annual event draws hundreds of residents to Campagnone Park and combines information about community resources with fun activities. The fair features over 60 nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, local businesses, and government agencies that provide services related to education, financial services, health, housing, job training, transportation, utilities, youth activities, and workforce development.
Activities include arts and crafts, entertainment, free raffles, children’s games, Salomon’s Caribbean Rhythm, the Lawrence Police Department ice cream truck and Lawrence Fire Department smoke house, free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, job recruitment by Amazon, Beacon Mobility, Energy North Group, UPS, and more.
Neighborhood clean up planned
HAVERHILL — All residents, neighbors, friends and families are invited to participate in a Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods event Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on White Street.
Meet at Trinity Episcopal Church, 26 White St., at the side entrance on William Street. Team Haverhill will provide cleanup supplies, but asks volunteers to bring trash pickers and gloves, if able. Bring the kids, meet friends, and help make Haverhill shine. It's fun, easy work that makes a big difference.
Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods will be organizing volunteers for cleaning, painting and planting activities periodically throughout the city during the warm weather months. If you would like to be part of this effort or recommend your neighborhood for a cleanup, please contact Team Haverhill member Bill Taylor at blltlr95@gmail.com or 508-451-2512.
Road race returns on Sunday
LAWRENCE — And after two years of being held virtually, Groundwork Lawrence's Greenway 5K road race is back in person and will be held Sunday, Aug. 14. Registration/sign in begins at 7:30 a.m. and is free, although donations are appreciated.
The Race begins at 9 a.m. at Manchester Park and expands to include a new finish line at Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St.
Celebrate the joy of leading healthier lifestyles by walking and running (or skipping and jumping) the 3.1-mile Spicket River Greenway. The course is unique as it provides runners some of the most breathtaking views the city of Lawrence has to offer.
Register online at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13054.
Cookout to benefit Elder Services fund
ATKINSON — Elder Services will hold a fundraiser cookout Thursday, Aug. 18, in the Kimball Library courtyard, kicking off at 4:30 p.m.
A meal ticket comes with a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink. All proceeds benefit the Elder Services Transportation Fund.
After the cookout, Atkinson Recreation will host a free ice cream social with ice cream donated by Leavitt's Ice Cream. The Timberlane Community Band will perform at 6 p.m.
Meal tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Elder Services at 603-362-9582 or Recreation at 603-362-1098.
