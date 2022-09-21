HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill will hold an open registration event Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24. from 10 a.m. to noon for two free computer courses offered to Haverhill residents only.
Participants must commit to eight, two-hour classes over eight weeks — a total of 16 class hours. The Computer Basics course includes email, internet browsing, cybersecurity, and job search tools. Classes begin Oct. 11 and continue every Tuesday (5 to 7 p.m.) through Dec. 6.
Introduction to Computer Business Skills includes financial tools, online marketing, and other business startup skills. Classes begin Oct. 12 and continue every Wednesday (5 to 7 p.m.) through Dec. 7.
All classes are available in Spanish and English and will be held at MakeIT Haverhill’s collaboration space at 301 Washington St. Learners who attend all classes and successfully graduate will receive a new Chromebook and one year of free internet service, courtesy of Tech Goes Home and the Essex County Community Foundation.
Availability is limited to 12 learners per course and is first-come, first-served at the Sept. 21 and 24 registration events. For more information, contact Veronica Rodriguez at vrodriguezmih@gmail.com or call/text 978-361-0751.
Museum of Printing to hold “Comics Palooza” this weekend
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will hold a “Comics Palooza: A Serious History of the Funnies, Lecture and Exhibit” Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
On Saturday, Will Murray, Jesse Lundberg, and Matt Crafton will be available throughout the day to discuss their work. A panel discussion is at noon.
Frank Romano will discuss comics production at 3 p.m.
Rare comic displays will be available throughout the day on Sunday. Frank Romano will discuss comics production at 1 p.m.
This two-day event will feature comics’ professionals and exhibits presenting the history and methodologies of comics’ creation and production.
The Museum of Printing is at 15 Thornton Ave.
Fur Ball Gala & Auction tickets available
SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will hold its next Fur Ball Gala & Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury.
Tickets to the Fur Ball are $90 each and are available until Sept. 23. Details on auction items will be announced soon.
To purchase tickets, for information on sponsorship opportunities, or for ways to donate, visit online at https://mrfrs.org/furball22.
Dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker set for Oct. 12
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 per table.
The event will include presentations of the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award to Cal Williams, senior director of the United Way; the Emerging Leader Award to Joseph DiPietro of Revise Inc.,; the Community Spirit Award to the Haverhill Exchange Club Hometown Heroes Veterans Program; the Nonprofit awards to the Merrimack Valley YWCA and Haverhill YMCA, and the Business Development award to Sal Lupoli of the Lupoli Companies.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
