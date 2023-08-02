HAVERHILL — The city will host an "Electronics Give-Away" for Haverhill veterans and Haverhill active duty military on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St.
More than 120 items will be given away via free raffles, including a 50-inch flat screen TV, two sound bar systems, three new laptop computers, one Galaxy tablet or Amazon 10 tablet, as well as four refurbished laptops, wireless Blu-Tooth headphones, ear buds, iPads and more.
Pre-registration is required by calling 978-374-2351, ext. 3010. Leave a message and it will be returned. Veterans may register themselves and one guest. Young children are not counted as guests, but please inform organizers if you plan to bring children.
Doors open at 11 a.m. for check-in and registration. Opening remarks by Veterans Services Director Jeffrey Hollett and Mayor James Fiorentini are at noon. A ceremony and instructions about the give-aways are from noon to 12:35 p.m., followed by the give-aways. Closing remarks are from 2:45 to 3 p.m. Volunteers needed to help clean up.
This event is presented in partnership with the nonprofit iPods for Wounded Veterans of Wilmington. The city donated $5,000 and Hollett raised $7,000 to support this event. A lunch of finger sandwiches, salads, bottled water and juice will be provided.
Lawrence Heritage lunch presentations
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. announces a lineup of speakers and topics for its August “Bring Your Own Lunch” program. All presentations run from noon to approximately 1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Aug. 2: From Catania to Common Street by Rich Padova, summer historical tour interpreter for Lawrence Heritage;
Aug. 9: Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center;
Aug. 16: DCR Research – Dynamic, Proactive, Applied and Inclusive by Dr. Don Kent, research director with the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation;
Aug. 23: Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist;
Aug. 30: The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
Museum presents exhibit on bias
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a presentation of posters that are a snapshot of the science of bias, how bias comes from our brains, minds, and cultures, and how we can handle it.
This exhibit, which runs until Aug. 30, is part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and is funded with a grant from the Cummings Foundation.
The exhibit is free and open during regular museum hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Troop leader seeks donations
LAWRENCE — Two local Girl Scout troop leaders will be participating in the 2023 ASICS Falmouth Road Race on Aug. 20.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts will have a full team of 18 participants for the highly anticipated race. The team includes Ashley Hasling of Haverhill and Mabel Dominguez of Lawrence. Both are troop leaders with Girls Scout Troop 23102 based at Notre Dame Cristal Ray High School in Methuen.
As members of Team Run Like a Girl Scout, each runner must raise $1,500 to support the Girl Scout's mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Hasling has met her fundraising goal, however, Dominguez can use your support in reaching her fundraising goal.
"I run to continue to provide more opportunities for my girls, especially my young women of color," Dominguez said. "The Girl Scouts organization has significantly impacted young women of color by providing them with a supportive and empowering environment to develop essential life skills, build self-confidence, and pursue leadership opportunities.
"I'm honored to run for such an impactful organization," Dominguez added. "All donations, which are about the cost of eating out, can provide a year's membership in the Girl Scouts for one girl."
To donate to her fundraising efforts, visit online at tinyurl.com/yzxbvw98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.