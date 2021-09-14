Free Housing, Heating and Health Expo is Thursday
HAVERHILL — A free Housing Heating and Health Expo will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street. The public is invited to learn about or apply for available rental and utility assistance resources. COVID-19 vaccinations will be available. Free hot dogs, prizes, and more. This event is hosted by the city in partnership with Community Action Inc., Groundwork Lawrence, All In Energy, and Northeast Legal Aid.
Community Service and Civil Duty Day planned
LAWRENCE — The communities of the Merrimack Valley will hold a free Community Service and Civil Duty Day on Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. Families will receive information about the process of joining the Armed Forces, what it's like to serve our nation, and what the options after serving, from representatives from all military branches along with first responders including police, fire, and the American Red Cross.
The event will consist of distinct educational stations hosted by each branch of the military and will display visuals about our nation's Armed Forces. Displays include military uniforms, equipment and vehicles, as well as a display of a scaled-down model of a fighter jet, and information about military job classifications. The event will include free military T-shirts for those who have their cards stamped at each informational booth. Also raffles for military memorabilia such as key chains and reusable water bottles.
A mobile vaccination clinic hosted by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Lawrence General Hospital will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations. Also, a Jr. ROTC fitness competition will be held between local communities as well as interested individuals.
Gov. Charlie Baker is guest speaker at Chamber dinner
HAVERHILL — Gov. Charlie Baker is the guest speaker at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on Oct. 4 at DiBurro's Function Facility in Ward Hill. Hors d'oeuvres are at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. Award presentations include the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizen Award to Pfizer; the Emerging Leader Award to Evan Silverio, president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency, and the Business Assistance Award to the U.S. Small Business Administration Massachusetts Office.
For tickets or sponsorship information, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900
Methuen Sons of Italy host Italian/American Heritage Breakfast
METHUEN — The community is welcome to attend the Methuen Sons of Italy's first annual Italian/American Heritage Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sons of Italy Lodge, 459 Merrimack St.
Proceeds benefit the Community Center Trust, which oversees upkeep of the lodge. A flag raising ceremony precedes the breakfast. Guest speaker is Dr. Stephen Zappala. Includes a presentation of the Discovery Award to Past Sons of Italy President Ralph Bagarella for his service to the community.
For tickets, call Larry Giordano at 978-360-9256 or stop by the lodge on Thursday nights.