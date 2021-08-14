PELHAM — The Pelham Police Department will hold a free Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) class for women. The class is designed to empower women through self defense, awareness, and avoidance. The three-night course will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Thursday, Sept. 16, and Monday, Sept. 20.
Classes will be held at the Pelham Police Department from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Participants have to attend all three classes in order to receive a participation certificate.
For more information, contact Cpl. David G. DeRoche at 603-635-2411, ext. 4005 or via email at dderoche@pelhampolice.com.