NORTH ANDOVER — Free, gently used sports equipment will be distributed to athletes in need on Saturday, June 4 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the football field at North Andover High School.
More than 500 pieces of equipment for sports from every season, from baseball and hockey to lacrosse, soccer and basketball, will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The gloves, masks and pads come in a range of sizes, and are suitable for students from age six to high school level.
The equipment was collected by brothers Zach and Jake Thorn through their non-profit, Play It Forward NA.
The Thorns are both athletes at North Andover High School, and worked in partnership with North Andover High School, the North Andover Soccer Association, and a host of other local sports groups, neighbors and businesses to collect the items.
"We want to be able to provide this equipment free to kids who need it," said Jake Thorn. "That way, every kid can have the chance to play."
The bats, balls, sneakers and mitts that they are offering can cost as much as $500 per season, and is often required to participate in club and school sports. Such expenses can keep a youngster from even trying a sport, to see if they care to invest in equipment for a whole season.
"We want kids in our town and the surrounding towns of Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen to have the same memories and opportunities that we did," Jake said.
For more information visit www.playitforwardna.org.
