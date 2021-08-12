Free vaccine clinics kick off on Friday

HAVERHILL — The city will hold a free vaccine clinic Friday, Aug. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at the St. James School/Tilton Upper, at 415 Primrose St. Included are hot dogs, freeze pops and a water cannon. All clinics are for ages 12 and up. All vaccine types are available. Second appointments made on site.
Vaccines will be provided by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and refreshments will be provided by city.
Clinics will also be held as follows: Friday, Aug. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. at Pentucket Lake School on Concord Street and Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at GAR Park, which is across from the public library. The event in GAR Park will include a magician, food, and raffle prizes.
Women in Business Luncheon planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business Luncheon at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 1:15 p.m. Guest speaker is Tricia Sabulis, vice president of the A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.
Derry shop honors Thrift Shop Day
DERRY, N.H. — National Thrift Shop Day is Tuesday, Aug. 17, and the Marion Gerrish Community Center’s thrift shop will honor the day with raffles and other special incentives.
The shop operates in the lower level of the community center at 39 West Broadway. Proceeds from sales support the upkeep of the community center that offers meeting space for groups, teams, organizations and other nonprofits.
Shoppers can take part in special raffles on National Thrift Shop Day.
“We are excited to celebrate this day,” said Marion Gerrish Community Center Executive Director, Sarah Garvin. “We are offering one raffle ticket for every purchase made on Aug. 17. We are hoping this day will bring new customers and donors to come in and see our unique shop.”
The thrift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Donations are welcome these days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Library offers virtual and outdoor programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual and outdoor programs this month. For more information and to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Conversation circle about music will be held Aug. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. in GAR Park.
Concert outside of the library is Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring Bob Winter and Elaine Woo.
Slow flow yoga class is Aug. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. in GAR Park.
Concert outside of the library with Keith Belanger is Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Birdwatching program at Tattersall Farm is Aug. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Concert outside of the library is Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. featuring Knock on Wood.
Virtual craft making class is Aug. 27 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Virtual class on Aug. 31 is from 2 to 3 p.m. and will focus on the world of “apps,” including library apps.
The library Outreach Van and children’s dept. will be at 301 Washington St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays in August for library card sign ups, books to check out, and drop in computer help in English and Spanish.