LAWRENCE — For 15 months an attorney for Wayne Chapman has said if the Level 3 sex offender was released from prison, he would need to go to a specialized care facility due to a plethora of medical needs.
But when the convicted child rapist, age 71, was found not guilty of lewdness charges and set free Friday, he was assisted into the passenger's seat of a private car outside Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn.
A posting on the state's Sex Offender Registry Board soon listed Chapman, who arrived daily for trial in a wheelchair, as "homeless" and "on the street" in Boston.
Chapman has admitted to sexually abusing as many as 100 boys and remains a longtime suspect in the unsolved 1976 disappearance of Andy Puglisi, 10, of Lawrence.
Attorney Wendy Murphy, who represents Chapman's victims, said the public deserves to know where he is and questions the severity of Chapman's ailments.
"There have been so many lies in this case," she said. "My clients are obviously very distraught but they are not giving up. They remain concerned, and for very good reason, that he will offend again."
But attorney Eric Tennen, who represents Chapman, said the elderly man is listed as homeless on the sex offender registry because he does not yet have a permanent address. Chapman has been in custody for more than 40 years.
"Basically if you don't have a home where mail comes to, they consider you homeless," Tennen said.
Since his release Chapman "is receiving medical care," said Tennen, who declined to say where that's happening.
Tennen will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon at his Boston office to further discuss the Chapman case.
It's routine for sex offenders and others convicted of crimes to leave jails and prisons without housing plans, Tennen said.
Murphy said she was told Chapman left court Friday with assistance from another sex offender.
"Sex offenders have clubs where they help each other. They are like gang members but this is one thousand times worse than a gang," Murphy said.
Tennen declined to say who assisted Chapman outside court Friday.
Jurors deliberated for seven hours before finding Chapman not guilty of open and gross lewdness and wanton and lascivious acts Friday afternoon. The trial started Monday.
Chapman was accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of nursing staff and correctional officers at MCI-Shirley, a state prison where he was held for sex crimes in the health services unit, on June 3 and June 4, 2018.
He was arrested and charged with the new crimes a few weeks after becoming eligible for release from state prison.
On May 21, 2018, qualified examiners Dr. Gregg Belle and Dr. Katrin Rouse Weir said Chapman was too old and sick to re-offend.
As he awaited trial on the lewdness charges, Chapman was held on $25,000 cash bail. But once jurors said he was not guilty, Chapman could be released immediately.
Chapman did not testify during his trial. Defense attorney Melissa Devore called just one witness, a neurologist who is considered an expert witness in Parkinson’s disease, from which Chapman suffers in addition to other ailments.
Chapman’s history in Lawrence dates back more than four decades.
In 1975, he was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence.
He also remains a prime suspect in the disappearance of Puglisi, who vanished from a South Lawrence swimming pool Aug. 21, 1976.
