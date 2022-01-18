HAVERHILL — Freezing temperatures over the weekend are being blamed for several burst pipes, including one at Haverhill High School that forced a two-hour delayed opening Tuesday, and one at the Moody preschool which resulted in its being closed on Tuesday.
Mayor James Fiorentini, chair of the School Committee, said the broken pipes were discovered at three buildings: the Moody, the high school, and at the Nettle. A stuck steam valve at the Burnham parent registration center required manual intervention, allowing the building to remain open on Tuesday.
"The broken pipes were caused by the extreme cold weather," Fiorentini said in a social media post in response to questions about the Moody School in particular. "The school maintenance department tells me that the broken pipes (at the Moody) are not connected with the Moody School renovation project, which is going forward."
Facilities Director Steve Dorrance said the problem at the Moody was discovered early Tuesday morning by a custodian and that the Moody had to be closed on Tuesday while repairs were made and the building was brought back up to a comfortable temperature.
"We have pipes that go into two univent units that are exposed to outside air through a damper, so if the damper fails to close tightly when it's really cold, there is air seepage and the result was it froze water in coils in the univents, which are heating units fed by the school's furnaces," he said.
He said the building got very cold and required relighting the furnaces and that it took time to bring the building up to its occupancy temperature.
The high school had a two hour delay after a pipe in a univent in the building's C-wing burst and poured out "copious amounts of steam" that triggered a smoke detector about 5:45 a.m.
"The fire department responded and we also had significant flooding in five classrooms and two hallways," Dorrance said.
An old work van that Dorrance said is unfit for daily use is loaded with emergency response equipment, including a high powered water vacuum, and that having this equipment at the ready helped speed up the cleanup process.
"By 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, furniture was being returned to those two classrooms," he said. "Some additional work needs to be done including replacing damaged floor tiles and ceiling tiles that were affected by steam. We immediately took down those tiles to ensure they don't grow mold. All the water was removed and any loose tiles were removed. All the floors were dried with mops and air blowers."
He said the damaged univent unit was pulled out by 9:15 a.m. and was to be repaired and put back into service by late Tuesday.
At the Nettle, a broken 3/4 inch pipe that brings hot water to a hallway heating unit located just inside an exterior door in a stairwell caused minimal flooding.
"It happened over the weekend so we had some custodians clean it up and repairs were in process as of Tuesday," Dorrance said. "Any school district with univents that have dampers to the outside is facing some issues."
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said many people were involved in helping to clean up after the burst pipes caused flooding.
"Haverhill Fire and our own HPS facilities and custodial services folks have been fantastic in getting things safely cleaned up," she said. "Staff has been flexible in rolling with the unexpected and I would like give a big shout out to our ROTC scholars at Haverhill High for their early morning support of the clean up - they were fantastic."