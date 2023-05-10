LAWRENCE — A giant American flag was raised between two ladder trucks with firefighters and police officers standing at attention as Detective Sgt. Gene Hatem made his final trip down Lowell Street.
Hatem's funeral procession passed both the police and fire departments late Wednesday morning.
A native Lawrencian, Hatem served on the LPD from 1980 to 2012. He was twice named "Police Officer of the Year," served on a variety of task forces and assisted numerous area police departments and other law enforcement agencies, friends and family said.
Hatem, 68, was a lifelong parishioner at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Lawrence, where his funeral was held.
Funeral arrangements were handled by his longtime friend, Louis Farrah, of Farrah Funeral Home.
He died on April 26, according to his obituary.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
