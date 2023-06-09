GROVELAND — Alex Golob is known in the area for several outdoor murals he created in and around Haverhill's downtown, including an immigrant origins story mural on the side of the Garibaldi Club. In Methuen, he coordinated the launch of two organizations that introduced Lighting the Falls and Methuen Day.
Now the 29-year-old artist and art consultant is focusing his efforts in Groveland where he's working with the Friends of Veasey Memorial Park and town officials on a plan to transform the Lucile's Cottage on the historic property into an art studio and community space.
He's been bouncing between his studio and home in Maryland and Veasey Park, where he's been hosting community focus groups to develop ideas for Lucile's Cottage and plan for its transformation.
"We're very much in the initial phases of a project that will include restoration of the more than century old cottage and transformation into a number of artist studio spaces in a mix of private rooms and open concept areas," he said. "The building is shaped like the letter E, and we're looking at turning one leg of it possibly into a live-in art residence and host artists from across the region, the country or the world.
"My work is about transforming spaces through art," he added.
Lucile's Cottage was built for one of the twin daughters of Arthur D. Veasey, a Groveland flannel mill owner whose family in the early 1900s used a bungalow on the property as their summer home overlooking Johnson's Pond. Their main home was on Windsor Street in Haverhill Highland's neighborhood.
Golob's role at Veasey Park is to support the project and recruit members of the local and statewide arts community to provide their expertise and ideas.
"We still have a way to go before we can begin renovations and we're looking for volunteers who want to be involved," he said.
The project has received several grants, including Community Preservation Act grants from the town for "rewilding," which involves planting native species of plants adjacent to the cottage, and to pay for pre-construction work including architectural design; a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council for additional pre-construction work, and a grant from the Essex County Community Foundation to spur innovation in arts programming.
Vanessa Lopez, director of Veasey Memorial Park, said the 47-acre property includes a main building used for various private and community events and fundraisers such as the upcoming Rubbish to Runways.
She said the goal is to renovate Lucile's Cottage as Golob is suggesting and rent it to artists as affordable studio spaces.
"We're also working with artist Jenn Houle to install an outdoor display on June 21 of cut-out butterfly paintings that involves members of the community," Lopez said.
A Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show to raise money for the Lucile's Cottage project will take to the runway again on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, after three years of online virtual shows.
Rubbish to Runway began in 2010 to bring attention to the waste cycle and help promote awareness of reuse and recycling. For the first 12 years it donated all the funds it raised to a school in Guatemala built with recycled materials called Long Way Home.
This year's event will be held at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St. and will feature fashion designers from across New England who will display garments made from recycled materials.
Pre-show receptions are at 6 p.m. both nights and feature food and drinks with Rubbish to Runway hosts Elizabeth Rose, Melissa Montello, Kim Dowling, and Vanessa Lopez. Showtimes are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., both nights.
For tickets visit veaseypark.org/rubbish2runway. For more information send email to r2rveasey@gmail.com or call Vanessa at 978-521-9345 or 518-209-4759.
