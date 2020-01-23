LAWRENCE — William Pagan was a longtime friend of Marco A. “Tony” Ruiz-Rodriguez, the Lawrence Department of Public Works employee who was shot and killed the afternoon of Jan. 15 while he and three other workers were filling potholes on Andover Street.
Pagan wanted to do something to help Ruiz-Rodriguez's wife and children, so he and other friends have organized a pool tournament that will be held at the TNS Nightclub, 416 Park St., on Saturday. Sign-ups will begin at noon.
"Everyone is welcome," Pagan said. The entry fee is $15 and the tournament will be run on a double elimination basis.
There will also be raffles.
For more information or to make a donation, call Pagan at 978-265-5133.
All proceeds from the tournament, he said, will go to Ruiz-Rodriguez's family.