Friendship forged from finding a ring

SALEM, N.H. — Frolicking in the snow and taking photos with a friend last weekend turned into a treasure hunt when a Salem woman noticed her ring was missing.
When back in the warmth, Alicia Garr, 26, noticed she had lost the ring her parents gave her for her high-school graduation in 2011. It was the same gold heart design her father had given her mother as a promise ring when her parents were young, she said.
"The ring meant more to me than any gift I had ever gotten,” Garr said.
That night Garr and her husband went outside with spoons and whisks to dig in the snow in the dark. They had no luck finding the ring. That's when Garr turned to social media.
Posting on the "Salem, NH Residents" page, Garr made her plea to the more than 12,000 people with hopes someone could help find the ring.
Russell Daley, 57, was at home scrolling through Facebook when he saw her post.
“I felt so bad for her, just reading her post I knew she was upset," Daley said.
He reached out and told her he would be out with his metal detector Sunday morning.
It took about an hour and a half and they got some wrong readings: First they found a dime, a penny and a beer can buried in the snow.
Eventually they found the ring, Garr said.
She explained Daley's optimism helped her persist in the cold. After eventually finding the ring she broke into tears and hugged Daley, she added.
“He turned out to be one of the nicest men I’ve ever met," Garr said.
Daley is happy that his newly acquired hobby was able to help Garr.
Daley was able to stay optimistic about finding the ring because over the summer while on vacation at the beach he helped a man find his ring in the sand on a Falmouth beach, he said.
“It’s very rewarding just to see the impact," Daley said. "Alicia broke down when she saw it and that’s worth it for me to see how happy she is when she got it back."
Garr had recently returned to social media from a six-month hiatus, she said. She sees good and bad things come from the Facebook group for neighbors, she explained. And she was happy this was one of those good things.
“It was awesome that social media was able to help me connect with the person who was able to help," Garr said. She was a bit hesitant to put her faith in a complete stranger, but when Daley reached out Garr noticed they had a trusted mutual friend.
Daley did some research of his own when reaching out to Garr, and he noticed her husband is a marine, which made helping her that much more special, he said.
"I wasn't going to give up until we found it," Daley said.