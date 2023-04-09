The Sons of Italy in Methuen will, on April 16, host a presentation on Italian and Sicilian immigration to Lawrence.
Rich Padova, history professor at Northern Essex Community College and Merrimack College, will give the interactive presentation on Sunday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m. at the Sons of Italy Lodge #902 at 459 Merrimack Street, Pleasant Valley, Methuen.
The presentation, “From Catania to Common Street,” takes an all-around look at the Italian and Sicilian immigration to Lawrence in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Immigration artifacts from Padova’s family will be on display.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Padova is also a statistics teacher at Abbott Lawrence Academy at Lawrence High School and an interpreter at Lawrence Heritage State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.