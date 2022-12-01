ANDOVER — At 78-years-old, Andover resident Jack Holmes, has seen much of the world.
He’s been to all seven continents — seeing everything from bullfighting in Mexico to orcas hunting penguins in Antarctica — and with every trip he takes along a journal and camera.
Holmes taught high school science in Lynn until he retired in 2006. During that time he spent his summers traveling with his wife — also a teacher.
“When you are a teacher you are unemployed in the summer time,” Holmes said.
These travels included time in all 50 states, all the provinces of Canada, and once his kids were out of school, much of the world. Holmes had always been a photographer, but eventually it became the goal of his trip.
“When I started, I photographed as I traveled, but as time went by I began to realize that I was traveling to photograph,” Holmes said.
He also started putting together presentations with his photos, which he attributes to his time spent as a teacher.
“I guess I kinda think of myself as a story-telling photographer,” Holmes said. “For me it’s sharing what I love.”
Holmes said he does the presentations for a lot of different groups like local libraries, clubs and other organizations.
“Some people say they travel with me,” Holmes said. “They can’t afford the time to travel so I take them on virtual travels.”
In 2011 Holmes and his wife booked a cruise to Antarctica. He wanted to go because the cruise would take him to his final continent.
The cruise began on Dec. 22 or the second day of Antarctic summer said Holmes, and landed on Antarctica on Dec. 26. Holmes said the timing of the trip made for an amazing experience.
Holmes witnessed penguins fighting off birds trying to get their chicks as well as an orca hunt. In the hunt Holmes saw an orca catch a penguin, toss it into the air and then being caught by another orca as it came down.
On Dec. 20, Holmes will be presenting his Antarctica trip at the Andover Senior Center during the Men’s Breakfast event.
Much of Holmes’ memories of his trip comes from emails he would send to his mother about his adventures and a journal he kept.
Holmes has a studio in Lowell where much of his work takes place. When people come to see his art at his studio Holmes said he ends up being a travel agent. He said people always leave wanting to travel regardless of if they end up buying a photograph from him.
His work is also shared internationally. In May a set of his photos — showing abandoned farms in North Dakota — will be at an exhibit in Porto, Portugal.
“What has that got to do with Portugal, nothing at all,” Holmes said.
For the work Holmes went to a number of abandoned farms in North Dakota, in an area that claims to be the center of North America.
“They were first settled in the 1880s, 1890s as a result of the railroads recruiting northern Europeans to farm,”Holmes said.
But eventually the area became abandoned as people moved into town.
“Some of the places had been cleaned up nicely and others had been turned into rubble, as plaster ceilings and walls fell down” Holmes said.
“In some of these places you would get a weird presence, I don’t believe in ghosts but I tell you did get a feeling of presence in some of these places,” Holmes said. “You walk around and you hear your footsteps, and you hear the wind outside, and that’s all you hear, and you are by yourself.”
Holmes has two favorite photos. One photo titled “Violent Ballet,” won a National Geographic contest. The photo depicts a bullfight in Mexico. He said the photo is a result of being in the right place at the right time.
But he prefers one photo a bit more, one that is a little more understated.
Holmes took the photo “Raven” many years ago in Alaska. The photo depicts a raven flying high above a mist filled forest. He said he likes the moodiness of the photo and how minimal it is.
“The only thing that is really sharp is the raven,” Holmes.
Jack Holmes and his photos can be found on Facebook under Images From Near and Far.
