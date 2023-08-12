DERRY — The 2023 Frost Farm Conference will start on Friday, Aug. 18, and run through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Robert Frost Farm.
The conference is for anyone interested in learning, reading and writing poetry. Contemporary, award-winning poets will lead workshops throughout the weekend.
The keynote speaker is Alfred Nicol, whose poetry was featured in the 2018 publication of “Best American Poetry.” The farm’s poet in residence, Caitlin Doyle, will be available for individual critiques and reviews of poems.
Registration is open for the conference. The fee for the whole weekend is $435, which includes all instruction and meals.
For more information or to register, visit frostfarmpoetry.org.
Community night at Camp Lincoln
KINGSTON — Camp Lincoln will hold its last free community night of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 67 Ball Road.
Activities include swimming, kayaking, paddleboard and more.
Stay for the ping pong drop to win Camp Lincoln prizes. The cost is $10 for one ball, $50 for six balls or $100 for 15 balls. To order ping pong balls, go to givebutter.com/2023-PingPongDrop.
Funding to monitor beach water
BOSTON, Mass. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $236,000 grant to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to protect the health of beachgoers.
This funding is part of $10.6 million in grants to help coastal and Great Lakes communities. The funding will support water quality monitoring and public notification programs for beaches.
This grant helps fund programs to ensure that beachgoers know when our coastal waters are safe for swimming and recreation.
“New Hampshire’s beaches draw locals and tourists to their shores every year, and it is critical that we keep people safe when they go in the water,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan. “Excited to see this funding coming to New Hampshire to help monitor our water quality and protect the health of Granite Staters.”
Golf challenge is back
ATKINSON — Community Crossroads will hold its 34th annual Golf Challenge on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
This tournament benefits kids and adults who experience developmental and other disabilities and their families.
Those interested in golfing individually or with a team can register at communitycrossroadsnh.org.
Civic club shredding event
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club will hold a shredding fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Safely dispose of confidential documents by having them shredded on-site. The cost is $10 per standard box. Additional fees apply for larger boxes.
Donation benefit the Atkinson Women’s Civic Club’s programs in the year ahead.
For more information, contact Veronica Riley at vriley@awcc-nh.org or Sandra Neals at sneals@awcc-nh.org.
Festival vendors wanted
DERRY — Derryfest is looking for vendor booths for the 2023 festival which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MacGregor Park.
Vendors from political entities to crafters are welcome to participate.
For more information, email derryfest@derryartscouncil.org or visit derryfest.org to complete the application for a space.
