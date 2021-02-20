DERRY — Nothing says winter in Derry like the annual Frost Festival.
And Saturday, with a recent snowfall and sunny skies, offered a perfect way for people to come downtown and enjoy the season.
The 2021 Frost Festival is an annual winter staple in Derry, held for 22 years and giving people a chance to get outdoors and enjoy some snowy activities, along with good food, music, and a chance to watch some experts from Ice Breakers create sculptures in ice.
This year due to the pandemic, it was all about doing things safely, virtually, and free of charge.
Organizers streamlined Saturday’s schedule, making it a three-hour event with many activities planned to suit people of all ages.
This year’s Frost Festival includes sledding on the popular Alexander-Carr Park hill off Pierce Avenue; ice skating at Hood Park, food trucks; a Frosty scavenger hunt; live music in the downtown, and other safe family opportunities like pick-up craft kits at the recreation office and cookie kits provided by Culinary Playground.
For those wanting to stay safe and warm at home, the Derry Public Library offered a special Frost Festival virtual puppet show.
Organizers also encouraged people to enjoy the day and visit local restaurants during February’s Derry Restaurant Month, and also check in to some businesses in the downtown.