DERRY — The question of K-9 funding for the Derry Police Department will be discussed at the next Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A public hearing will review the funding required for the department to have the equipment, personnel and infrastructure required for a K-9 unit, including the first K-9 officer the town has ever had.
At the town’s budget meeting for the police and fire departments in April, the idea was raised because many surrounding communities have K-9 units. At the meeting, both councilor Charlie Foote and Police Chief George Feole supported looking into the idea.
Beatles tribute concert
LONDONDERRY — The town’s concerts on the common series will feature the Studio Two Beatles Tribute Band on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road.
This concert falls on the first day of the Londonderry Old Home Day celebration.
Studio Two is a headlining band that pays tribute to The Beatles, choosing songs from their club and touring years. The band features graduates from Berklee College of Music and Beatles’ devotees.
Band members are experienced musicians of today’s generation dedicated to preserving the memory and fan culture of The Beatles’ generation.
By recreating the Fab Four’s music, appearance, instruments and onstage banter, Studio Two performs favorite songs that will bring people to the dance floor.
In case of bad weather, the concert will be held inside the Matthew Thornton gym.
For a complete schedule and more details, visit concertsonthecommon.org.
Celebrate summer with social
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Recreation Department will hold its annual ice cream social and summer concert for residents on Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Kimball Library Courtyard, 5 Academy Ave.
The event will feature the Timberlane Community Music Association Concert Band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No registration is needed.
Call Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov for more information.
Elder Services will join the Recreation Department in the Kimball Library Courtyard the same night for a cookout. The courtyard will open at 4:30 p.m. with the cookout starting at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $9 per person.
All proceeds go toward the Elder Services Transportation Fund. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Elder Services at 603-362-9582 or email elderservices@atkinson-nh.gov.
The rain date is Aug. 24.
Food drive, scarecrow sale
DANVILLE — The Danville Lions will hold a food drive and scarecrow sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Danville Lions helped feed children and their families during the pandemic and will continue their power pack program during the upcoming school year. Donated food items should not be expired. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Scarecrows will also be on sale. They are $10 each, with stands available for $10. The Danville Lions will sponsor a contest for the best Halloween vignette in town.
All profits go back into the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.