Gregg Lindsay, center, owner of Good Day Cafe on High Street in North Andover speaks on Wednesday, Aug. 9 about the water damage in his restaurant during a visit from Congressman Seth Moulton, left, and State Sen. Bruce Tarr. About a dozen other businesses were closed by the heavy rains at the North Andover mill complex.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

NORTH ANDOVER — A fundraiser for Good Day Cafe will be held Monday, Aug. 28, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the VFW in North Andover.

Good Day Cafe, which is at 19 High St., sustained extensive damage from flooding that followed intense rain on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 18. 

Owner Gregg Lindsay said most of his equipment, furniture and fixtures were lost, along with his inventory. 

The VFW is at 32 Park St. in North Andover. For more information call 978-687-9614.

