NORTH ANDOVER — A fundraiser for Good Day Cafe will be held Monday, Aug. 28, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the VFW in North Andover.
Good Day Cafe, which is at 19 High St., sustained extensive damage from flooding that followed intense rain on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 18.
Owner Gregg Lindsay said most of his equipment, furniture and fixtures were lost, along with his inventory.
The VFW is at 32 Park St. in North Andover. For more information call 978-687-9614.
