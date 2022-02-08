A 3-on-3 basketball tournament set for February 12 will raise money in memory of Andover's Greg Cook for Sueños Basketball.
Cook, 31, unexpectedly died last August from epilepsy. He was a long-time Andover resident and graduate from Andover High School where he played for the Golden Warriors Basketball team all four years.
His family is paying tribute to Cook with the "For the Underdog" tournament that will help Sueños Basketball fund sports programs.
His family remembers Cook as selfless and thoughtful team leader on and off the court with a passion for the game.
The tournament is from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Andover Field House. The cost is $20 per person and teams can be up to four people.
To register visit bit.ly/3Jb6hmv or contact fortheunderdog24@gmail.com.
Family support group forming
METHUEN — Circle of Hope, a family support group for those who have a loved one struggling with addiction, meets Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Methuen Police Department Sanborn Hall. 90 Hampshire St.
For more information, call Phil Lahey at 978-886-2949 or Cole Welch at 978-701-7709.
City accepting applications for Stadium Groundskeeper job
HAVERHILL— The city is accepting applications for the job of Stadium Groundskeeper for the current school year. A bi-lingual applicant is preferred. The hours of work are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 40 hours a week, on non-event days. On days when events are held, the work hours will be adjusted to cover nights and weekends. This position will be redeployed to Haverhill High School between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28. The salary range is between $45,000 and $50,000. The position reports to the director of athletics and facilities director.
The Haverhill Stadium has undergone over $7 million in renovations over the past several years. The groundskeeper is responsible for the day-to-day maintenance and operations of the stadium, including all interior and exterior areas, parking lots, the DiBurro Clubhouse, and bleachers.
Application deadline is Feb. 14. For more information or to apply, visit www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3771468.
Singing sisters to entertain at Women’s City Club meeting
HAVERHILL — The Women's City Club will meet Feb. 15 in the lower level of the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. The meeting will begin promptly at 1 p.m.
The singing sisters, Doreen Carletta and Ruthie Cranton, will bring their shared love of music to the meeting.
Cranton taught music in the Haverhill Public Schools for 35 years, retiring in 2017. She is also a church musician who entertains in nursing homes and sings with the DRM band.
Carletta is a retired activities director and cake decorator. She is married with three children and four grandchildren.
President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting. Light refreshments will be served, along with coffee and tea. As always, there will be plenty of time for socializing.
The club open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Future meetings will feature singers, a discussion with a noted author and a presentation on flowers.