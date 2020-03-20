Cardinal Sean O'Malley has ordered that no funeral Masses be celebrated in Catholic churches in eastern Massachusetts until further notice to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.
The ban will take effect Monday, according to Terrence Donilon, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston. The archdiocese includes the Merrimack Valley and all of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties.
O'Malley suspended public Masses in archdiocese churches last weekend. That ban did allow private funeral Masses for family members only, but the new order prohibits any funeral gatherings in the churches.
Catholic graveside committal services are still permitted, Donilon said.
A complete story will appear in Saturday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.