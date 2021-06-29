After two denials, Fusion Academy, a non-traditional chain of schools, is suing the Andover School Committee, the district and multiple employees to be allowed to operate.
Attorneys for the Detroit-based private school company that offers a hybrid learning curriculum for middle and high school students, filed the lawsuit in federal court Monday, alleging Andover's refusal to grant operating permission to the school goes against constitutional academic freedoms.
Massachusetts state law requires school committees to approve private schools in their district only if “its instruction equals the public schools in the same town in thoroughness and efficiency and that private students are making the same progress as public school students.” There's little regulation around private schools, including no licensing requirement for teachers, nor a time requirement for how long students must be learning during the particular year.
Citing state guidelines, the Andover School Committee denied allowing Fusion Academy to operate in town for the second time in three years saying the company's one-on-one approach to working with students would have fewer hours with students interacting with teachers. However, Fusion Academy states while its approach is different, it is a parent's decision to choose how and where their child goes to school.
"The denial of the second application deprived Fusion Academy of rights, including, but not limited to, its right to determine for itself on academic freedom grounds who may teach, what may be taught, how it shall be taught, and who may be admitted to study," the lawsuit states.
Fusion Academy contends the Andover School Committee's denial goes against the First Amendment, guaranteeing free speech, and the Fourteenth Amendment, guaranteeing equal access, according to court documents.
The lawsuit also contends Andover's lack of policies for private schools allowed the district to unfairly deny the school.
"This effective absence of an ASC policy permitted defendants Town, (Interim Superintendent Claudia) Bach, (Assistant Superintendent Sandra) Tranch and (former Superintendent Sheldon) Berman to create their own unpublished policies, procedures and standards of review for Fusion Academy's application, to Fusion Academy's detriment," the lawsuit states. "It also permitted the defendants to slow-walk the application process as a means of destroying Fusion Academy's interest in operating a private school in Andover."
However, school committees are allowed to set specific standards and policies for private schools. Andover does not have a specific policy that it uses to allow or reject private schools, instead, district staff made recommendations after going through the applications that Fusion Academy's approach to education did not meet Andover Public School's "thoroughness and efficiency."
Fusion Academy's lawsuit contends that Andover's absence of a policy paired with the multiple denials "unlawfully destroyed/deprived/interfered with Fusion Academy's liberty, business and property."
Fusion Academy wants to offer a different approach to school — a hybrid model that has 23 hours a semester of one-on-one learning supplemented with independent work, also known as asynchronous learning, for each class. According to plans submitted to the district, all students would be at the school even when learning asynchronously, so there would be teachers available to provide assistance during the independent learning time.
"As opposed to a typical Andover public School classroom education, the educational experience at Fusion Academy is customized around each student and provides one student to one teacher instruction. Classes are individually paced for each student, and the material is presented in a way that takes into account each student's interests, strengths, and learning style," the lawsuit states.
Because of the approach in having more independent work and fewer hours of direct teacher-to-student learning, four out of five members of the committee voted to not allow the school.
Fusion Academy — which operates more than 60 schools in 17 states —including three in Massachusetts —first applied to open a private school in Andover in May 2018. The committee denied the school's first application nearly a year later in April 2019 on similar grounds because of the amount of teacher-to-student instruction time.
After filing the original paperwork to operate, Fusion Academy had secured a 10-year lease that promised about $2.6 million in rent over those years, and the company poured more than $1.4 million into renovating a Dundee Park building for use as a school, according to the lawsuit. The company resubmitted the private school application in May 2020.
On its second application, the company stated how the one-to-one model would satisfy learning time state requirements, despite not having to abide by them as a private school, the lawsuit states.
However, again without a policy set by the school committee, the application was denied on similar grounds.
When the pandemic struck that spring, Andover switched to a hybrid at-home and in-school model for much of the 2020-2021 school year. Fusion Academy then hosted a supplemental program where students could attend their remote classes at the academy, getting help from instructors in real-time.
Whitney Repetto, an Andover mother of a Fusion Academy student, spoke in favor of the district allowing the school earlier this year. She enrolled her son in the hybrid supplemental program where he went to the academy on the days he was supposed to be remote in the Andover hybrid model.
"It was an absolute lifesaver for us. . .We realized we might have the best academic year we've ever had," Repetto said. "The supplemental programming that they provided was phenomenal."
However, as Andover transitions back into full-time, in-person learning next year, Fusion has permanently shut its doors and is hoping the lawsuit will allow them to reopen.
Members of the School Committee and district officials declined to comment for this story saying they do not comment on pending litigation.