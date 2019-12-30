SALEM — Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard left the sun-splashed palm trees of Hawaii for the snow-covered pines of New Hampshire so she could run for president.
“I get asked all the time, especially as it gets colder here in New Hampshire, ‘Tulsi why aren’t you in Hawaii? Why aren’t you enjoying the sunshine and the surf in paradise?’” Gabbard said during a town hall event in Salem on Sunday night. “And my answer to them is ‘because I love our country and there is so much at stake.’”
Gabbard, whose campaign is based in New Hampshire, took the stage at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8546 for a town hall event where she answered a variety of questions from the audience of about 75 people.
To kick off the event, members of her campaign staff led a sing along with the audience. They played ukulele and guitar while leading classics such as ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow” along with campaign anthems.
Gabbard gave a speech about partisanship in the federal government, calling for “unity and purpose.”
“It is so heartbreaking how, more and more, these terrible divisions that are getting deeper and wider in our country are hurting so many people,” she said.
She added, “Too often in this political circus that surrounds us there is too much hyperpartisanship. Our politics and our democracy is too often reduced to sport, to a game.”
Gabbard went on to discuss her time in the Army National Guard and her election to the House of Representatives at the age of 21.
“You’ve gotta be able to work across the aisle. You’ve gotta be able to work with the other members of congress,” Gabbard said, recalling her first days in elected office. In order to connect with her new colleagues, she said she had her mother bake macadamia nut toffee, which she also brought for the audience in Salem, for every member of the House and their staff. This ‘act of aloha’ was well-received by members of congress, and the small gift sparked conversations about how to work together and respect each other, she said. Gabbard said she wants to bring that respect to the White House.
According to Gabbard, one of the ways she wants to do this is to hold monthly meetings at the White House with congressional leaders.
“[White House meetings] make headlines because it hardly ever happens,” Gabbard said. She added that consistent meetings between the president and members of congress are important in order to build trust and work together.
Jim Tobin, an independent from Lynnfield, Mass., who voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential election, said that he thought this idea was “the best thing in the world.” He added that if Gabbard were the Democratic nominee, he would vote for her, although he acknowledged that her path to the nomination is an uphill battle.
When Gabbard opened the conversation up to the audience, she answered questions about the future of the draft, the national deficit, freedom of the press, and foreign wars.
Gabbard took a stand on multiple issues, saying US troops should be withdrawn from Afghanistan, gun control should be strengthened in the US, and the government should be able to negotiate lower prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.
Lisa and Ron Webb of Salem attended the meeting with their son, Parker. The family said that it attempts to see as many candidates as possible during election cycles and that Gabbard impressed them.
“There was no bashing, reaching out, pointing fingers at other people for what they do,” Lisa Webb said. “It was more about reaching out to us sitting in the chairs.”
Lisa Webb added that part of the reason she likes Gabbard is the fact that she doesn’t have big banks funding her campaign, but that she also thinks that fact might hurt her in the end.
Steve Lantagne said he likes Gabbard because “there’s a field of crazy out there and she’s the only one that is sensible.”
Richard Tripp, who is state scouting chairman at VFW 8546 and is not a Democrat, said that he wanted Gabbard to speak at the post because he thinks people need to have conversations about the different candidates and learn what every candidate stands for.
Tripp said he liked a lot of what Gabbard had to say, citing her focus on domestic issues as opposed to “failed regime changes overseas.” He also said he appreciated that Gabbard didn’t vett the questions she was asked during the event as he said candidates have done in the past.
Gabbard said she doesn’t believe in having a pre-rehearsed Q&A, even if that means getting a question that stumps her once in a while.
“This is about having an open conversation within the community, both for me to hear what’s on people’s minds and to be able to answer the questions that are out there,” she said. “I think if you are running for president, you should be able to answer whatever questions people ask you no matter what.”
She added that she appreciates the politically diverse audience that attends her campaign events in New Hampshire and elsewhere.
“The constant that I really appreciate in all of our town halls is that we are attracting people from across party lines,” Gabbard said.