HAVERHILL — The Gale Park Association will hold its annual tree lighting Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27, but was postponed due to rain. The tree lighting will include hot chocolate, cookies, HC Media’s Christmas bell and a visit from Santa. All are welcome.
MARK 209 comes to Merrimac
MERRIMAC — The first area stop of MARK209’s Christmas From the Heart of Nashville country-wide tour is Monday, Dec. 5, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $5 at the door. A love offering will be collected.
The Nashville-based award-winning men’s quartet and pianist Josh Pope will be in New England for five Christmas performances in December.
Concert selections will include Christmas standards and favorites, comic selections, hymns and fan-favorite “O, Holy Night.”
For more information, contact Dawn at 603-329-6047.
Haverhill Bank partners with Emmaus
HAVERHILL — On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, Emmaus Inc. is hoping to build upon its past success and reach the ambitious goal of raising $75,000.
“Living during very difficult times, we are all feeling the pinch with high inflation and nagging fears about the state of our economy,” said Emmaus’ CEO Jeanine Murphy. “On Giving Tuesday, if you’re able, let’s express our gratitude and collective hope for the future by supporting local nonprofit organizations that never stopped helping those in need during the darkest days of the pandemic and continue to operate in its challenging aftermath.”
For the eighth year in a row, your gift to Emmaus can make an even greater impact thanks to Haverhill Bank, which will again match the first $2,500 donated to Emmaus on Giving Tuesday. Haverhill Bank has been partnering with Emmaus on Giving Tuesday since 2015. Once donations reach $25,000, Haverhill Bank will match the next $2,500 that Emmaus receives dollar-for-dollar.
To help Emmaus reach its goal, donate online at www.EmmausInc.org and then share your support with your friends via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
You can also give via check payable to Emmaus Inc. Please note “Giving Tuesday” in the memo line and date your check for Nov. 29. Please mail checks to Emmaus Inc., P.O. Box 568, Haverhill, MA 01831.
Holiday bazaar planned at Haverhill church
HAVERHILL — Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 471 Main St. will hold a Mini Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts.
Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.
The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.
Saint Bernard Club returns to Smolak Farms
NORTH ANDOVER — Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford St. will host the New England Saint Bernard Club on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Families are welcome to browse the farm’s selection of pre-cut Christmas trees. The Saint Bernards will be available for photos and to pull the trees back to customers’ vehicles.
Reynolds Conservation hike scheduled for Dec. 4
NORTH ANDOVER — The Friends of North Andover Trails will host a hike of the Reynolds Conservation Area, 220 Rea St. on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. Dogs are welcome and should be kept on a leash.
Parking is available at the main Reynolds Field lot on Rea Street at the playground.
Plaistow’s tree lighting slated for Dec. 4
PLAISTOW — The town’s annual tree lighting will take place on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. on the Town Green.
Caroling and photos with Santa will take place after the tree lighting.
Chamber holds networking event
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast at the Chick-fil-A at Tuscan Village, 14 S. Village Drive, Monday, Dec. 5, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes coffee, a continental breakfast, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register or for more information visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
