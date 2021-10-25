BOSTON — The state's top election official is urging anyone who plans to vote by mail in the upcoming elections to send in their ballots by the end of the day Tuesday – of this week – to ensure they are counted. Otherwise, he said, they should deliver them differently.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said postal service delays mean that ballots should be mailed at least one week before the Nov. 2 state primary election to be counted.
"If you haven’t mailed your ballot back by Tuesday, I strongly encourage you to use a city ballot drop box instead of the postal service" Galvin said.
Galvin said he is "disappointed" local election officials won't be allowed to count ballots that were cast before Election Day if they arrive too late, but current state law requires the cutoff.
"Election officials never want to reject any eligible voter’s ballot, but we need to follow what the law says," he said.
On Nov. 2, voters in more than 60 communities – among them Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill, Salem, Newburyport and Gloucester – will decide races for mayors and city councils.
Meanwhile, a special primary election will be held in the 4th Essex House district to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, who stepped down in September to serve on the state Gaming Commission.
The four hopefuls — Republicans Lisa-Marie Cashman and Robert Snow, and Democrats Jamie Belsito and Darcyll Dale — are running to serve out the remainder of Hill’s two-year term, which expires at the end of 2022.
The winners will compete in a Nov. 30 special election.
However, a statewide redistricting plan released this week means the winner could be forced to run in a different legislative district next year.
The 4th district, which includes Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester, will be split up among three other districts in the region as part of the redistricting plan based on 2020 census data.
Galvin's office said the proposed changes won’t have any impact on the upcoming special election.
All four candidates say they plan to continue campaigning and would serve out Hill’s final year if elected.
Massachusetts has a temporary law allowing expanded early and mail voting, which was enacted as a precaution during the pandemic to help voters avoid crowds and the risk of getting the virus. Lawmakers are considering plans to make the changes permanent before they expire at the end of the year.
Galvin points out that mail-in balloting has been impacted by delays in Postal Service deliveries that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
In the Sept. 1, 2020 primary, the state's first foray into large-scale voting by mail, nearly 18,000 absentee or mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks, according to preliminary election results.
A majority of those rejected – or 8,419 ballots – arrived "too late" to be counted, according to Galvin's office. Others were rejected because of voters' mistakes, such as failing to sign the ballot.
Galvin points out that voters have a number of options for returning their ballots to ensure they are able to vote in the election.
They can be hand-delivered to a ballot drop boxes or a city or town election office. Ballots can also be dropped off at early voting locations during early voting hours, which got underway over the weekend.
Voters who still haven't returned their ballot by Election Day also have the option of voting in person at polling places.
