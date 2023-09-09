The Nevins Pubic Library in Methuen is bringing the popular game back for patrons on the first Tuesday of each month from 1-3 pm. If you’re not sure how to play, don’t worry. This is a friendly game, and they will try to match up people with similar skill levels.
Mah Jongg (or Mahjong) is a game of Chinese origin usually played by four persons with 144 tiles that are drawn and discarded until one player secures a winning hand.
Outside of being a game, Mah Jongg is alsowidely considered to be a social activity that has been used to build relationships and create a sense of community.
