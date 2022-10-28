NORTH ANDOVER — Peters Street was shut down Friday afternoon after a garbage truck got hung up in telephone wires at the shopping plaza early this morning near the intersection of Routes 133 and 114.
"We received a call at 5:55 a.m. that a trash truck was coming out of the parking lot area and had its lift up," said Sgt. Michael Davis of the North Andover Police Department. "It had not put the lift down and struck the wires above, which ended up pulling down two telephone poles."
The truck belongs to Republic Services.
"The poles didn't come completely down, but they were going sideways," Davis said. "They had to close the road to get the truck out of that situation. There are two police details on the scene."
Traffic is shut down indefinitely between Andover Street and Route 114, and multiple crews from National Grid are at the plaza.
There were no other vehicles involved in the accident, no one was injured, and no phone or electric service appears to have been effected, Davis said.
