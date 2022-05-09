SANDOWN —Members of the Sandown Garden Club recently spent a Saturday morning doing spring cleanup of the certified Monarch Waystation and Pollinator Garden at the Sandown Town Hall.
In early spring, Garden Club members advise, it is important to clean up flower beds. One should clear away dead leaves and debris that surround the plants and cut back last year’s dried foliage. Adding a fresh layer of mulch gives the garden bed a finished look, keeping moisture in and weeds out. This is also a good time to prune shrubs and trees, they say.
For more information about the Sandown Garden Club and membership, visit the website www.sandowngardenclub.org and our Facebook page.
Whittier Birthplace seeks tour guides
HAVERHILL — The Friends of John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace are seeking volunteers to work as tour guides. The tour season is May through October on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Guides will receive training and a manual. No prior experience necessary. For more information, contact Kaleigh Pare’ at kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
NECC launches new podcast
HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Northern Essex Community College has launched is new “NECC Now” podcast.
Each month, Marc Lemay, a veteran broadcast journalist, will interview a member of the college’s faculty or staff, a student, an alumni or a community partner on a timely topic of interest.
The podcast is designed to amplify newsroom content, said Ernie Greenslade, director of public relations. “It’s another channel for sharing our college news.”
The podcast will be produced once a month and aired on the third Wednesday. The 28-minute broadcast is currently available on the college’s website, ApplePodcasts, Spotify, and other platforms.
Goals include highlighting NECC programs and their relevance to the community/
To listen, visit www.necc.mass.edu/engage/necc-now/.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
HAVERHILL — AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, is recruiting drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in Haverhill. More than half of Meals on Wheels recipients live alone, and for many of them, the person delivering the meal is often the only person they will see that day. The pandemic has been especially hard on seniors, many of whom were or continue to be isolated in their homes
When you sign up to become a volunteer Meals on Wheels driver, you do more than drop off a meal, you make a difference, program officials said.
Drivers must be 18 or older, pass a background check, have a vehicle and a valid driver’s license. Drivers receive a daily stipend for a commitment from one to five days a week and just three hours per day.
For more information, call 978-686-1422 or email nutrition@agespan.org.
