DERRY — The New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs held its annual meeting in May at the Manchester Country Club.
During the awards presentation, the Derry Garden Club walked away with three first place awards and gave out two life membership awards.
The club also presented Mark Connors, president of the Derry Rail Trail Alliance, with the Community Star Award for contributions to Derry and neighboring towns.
And a surprise presentation of the NHFGC Presidential Citation was made to Derry Garden Club’s co-President Sylvia Roberts for taking on the role of treasurer, revamping the financial reports, and contributions to the NHFGC’s board of directors.
The first place awards were for Best Scrapbook, compiled by Susan Davis, club historian and recording secretary; for highest attendance at the NHFGC fall meeting held at Pat’s Peak and for best 2021-2022 yearbook.
Life Membership Chair Pat Mulone announced Life Membership awards to co-president Alison Kennery and Vice President Diana Hill-Lowenthal.
The Derry Garden Club has been in existence since 1935 with a mission of education, conservation and teaching sustainable gardening practices.
