HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Atkinson Garden Club, in support of the National Garden Club’s project, “Plant America-Feed America,” participated in a food drive for local Veterans.
Garden club members donated both produce from their own gardens along with many other food items for the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill.
Collaboration to aid youth with disabilities
CONCORD —The New Hampshire Department of Education will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire to launch a new program providing one-to-one mentoring for students with disabilities.
Through this collaboration, students will be matched with a mentor to explore new opportunities and skills to aid in their education, career and personal development. Mentors will provide students, ages 14 to 24, with pre-transition employment services, self-advocacy support, job shadowing, emotional support, work readiness assistance and more.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire has served youth for over 55 years in the Granite State by creating mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their mentorship model provides mentors and families with ongoing support, as well as training and coaching for the duration of the mentoring match.
“Our programs help youth navigate the challenges they face every day while connected to a supportive role model who will help guide their potential,” said Stacy Waters Kramer, CEO of the organization. Every youth deserves to have someone in their corner.”
Learn more or sign up to mentor at bbbsnh.org. Flexible time options are available for mentorships.
Alzheimer’s support group
HAMPTON — An Alzheimer’s support group will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. in person at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 298 Exeter Road.
Dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia isn’t easy. It is helpful to share concerns and personal experiences with others who understand.
The support group will also teach proven strategies to help care for family members.
Spaces are limited. To reserve a spot, contact Director of Compass Programming Patricia Corso at 603-929-6300 or pcorso@cornerstonehampton.com.
Newton Olde Home Day
NEWTON — The Recreation Commission will hold Newton Olde Home Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31 West Main St., behind the Memorial Elementary School.
The event offers something for everyone. There will be live bands all day, food, vendors, a petting zoo, pony rides, a bouncy house, face painting and balloon twisters and a classic antique car show.
Vendor spots are available. Send requests and questions to recreation@newtonnh.net.
