NORTH ANDOVER — We think of gardens as a pleasure for the senses.
But there are gardens that serve a higher purpose, such as helping insects to survive the winter in a landscape where native plant species are disappearing.
One of these, known as a pollinator garden, was planted in two beds outside North Andover Town Hall in May by Taylor Andrews, a conservation field inspector for the town. He got plenty of help from some fellow town employees and also members of the North Andover Garden Club, who donated funds to purchase the plants.
“The goal was to create a little, mini ecosystem, and right now we have some temporary signage explaining to people as they enter Town Hall the importance of planting native species,” Andrews said.
They first removed some hastas, which weren’t providing habitat for any insects, but most of which found new homes through a plant sale attended by the Garden Club.
The hastas were then replaced with purple coneflower, black-eyed Susans, butterfly weed, coreopsis and blue stemmed grasses, all of which are native to New England.
Many insects have co-evolved with these plants, which they rely on for food, and where they pick up pollen that fertilizes other plants where they settle.
“Most native pollinators face some sort of threat due to the lack of pollinator plantings, and I think the more lawns that go in, the less that’s available to them,” Andrews said.
In addition to grass-covered lawns, invasive species such as loosestrife, bittersweet and Japanese knotweed can be enemies of native species, because they seed prolifically and have no natural predators.
But mulch, a typical garden component that is often treated with additives, can also be a threat to plants and insects, and was removed along with the hastas from the beds at Town Hall.
“A decent amount have dyes in them, for aesthetics,” Andrews said.
No fertilizers were used on the beds at Town Hall, because they could harm any insects that forage there, and the new plants were watered only sparingly.
“The goal is, this coming spring, to cut back on the amount of watering so eventually it will be self-sustaining,” Andrews said.
These native flowers and grasses must also be pruned differently than the plants in typical gardens.
“Instead of cutting it back over the winter, it’s left standing, because a lot of the insects lay eggs that over-winter in the plant stalks, so that’s something we leave through the winter,” Andrews said. “Then it will be cut back in later spring.”
Plenty of bees and native butterflies have visited these plants, along with a few ladybugs, in the first year of the garden’s existence.
“Another benefit is, many of the native flowering plants and grasses serve as a food source for native birds,” Andrews said.
But he wasn’t content with just planting the pollinator garden, and recently listed North Andover’s beds on the Pollinator Pathway website.
“Their goal is to connect a lot of communities through what they call pollinator pathways, where the pollinators travel from one garden to the next,” Andrews said.
According to the website, development slices the natural landscape into sections that are far apart, making it harder for insects to forage for food and spread pollen.
But any space where native plants can grow, including something as small as a window box or tub planter, can be part of the Pollinator Pathway.
To encourage the community of pollinator gardeners, the Pathway website, www.pollinator-pathway.org, includes a wide range of information about where, when, why and how to plant a pollinator garden.
For anyone who is inspired to start a pollinator garden this spring, Andrews said native species can be hard to find, but can be purchased at Bigelow Nursery and Garden Center in Northborough.
“They sell ornamental flowers as well, but they do have a deep selection of natives,” he said. “They do wholesale, as well as sell to the public.”