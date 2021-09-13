Staff Writer
DERRY — The town’s big celebration of community spirit returns to MacGregor Park on Sept. 18.
Derryfest, in its 32nd year, returns to the park for a day full of food, fun, entertainment, information and plenty of community tradition and history.
The day’s schedule includes a long list of entertainment to take the park stage including many returning favorites showing off dance routines, music, martial arts and live animals for the crowd.
In addition to the big lineup of entertainment running all day long, Derryfest offers a park full of vendors selling crafts and other items, food, community booths with information and fun activities, and many other things for all ages to enjoy.
In addition, there will be a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at the park at noon. A vigil takes place prior to the ceremony.
Derryfest runs Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Following Derryfest, downtown Derry will have another big celebration with the Derry After Dark festival on Manning Street with food, breweries offering tastes of their beers and ales and much community spirit continuing on into the evening.
The Derryfest entertainment schedule is as follows:
10 a.m. — Opening ceremony
10:30 a.m.— Ovation Theater Company
10:45 a.m.— Bernie Choinere Voice Studio
11:05 a.m.— Red Star Productions
11:25 a.m.— Greater Derry’s Got Talent winners
11:55 a.m.— God Bless America
12 p.m.— POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony
12:15 p.m.— NH Academie of Dance
12:35 p.m.— Kids Coop Theatre
1 p.m.— Wildlife Encounters
2 p.m.— Dance Progressions
2:20 p.m.— Real School of Music
2:35 p.m.— PM Karate International of Windham
2:50 p.m.— The Voice Studio
3:05 p.m.— Miss Nutfield and Miss Nutfield’s Outstanding Teen
3:15 p.m.— Limitless Pride Martial Arts
3:30 p.m. —Stage Craft