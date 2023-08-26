"The Bradford Bike Guy,” Torin Cattanach, and his father, Michael, entertained a roomful of people who came with their bikes for advice and minor repairs Tuesday night at Nevins Library in Methuen. Cattanach, who operates his own bike repair service, helped attendees learn about restoration and maintenance of bicycles while also helping with some small repairs.
Getting a hand from 'The Bradford Bike Guy'
