LAWRENCE — Aspirations and public transportation have carried generations of Merrimack Valley students to college.
On Saturday, the student commencement speaker at Northern Essex Community College is Iseline Rodriguez-Mendoza of Lawrence. She’s an accounting major, has a 3-year-old son and once made a run at a boxing career.
Bus routes to the community college haven’t always been direct for her and others.
In fact, last fall a shortage of bus drivers led the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority to axe its six daily express buses — averaging only two riders per trip — between Northern Essex’s downtown Lawrence and Haverhill campuses.
The cut came Oct. 29, three weeks before the end of the semester, and tossed a number of Lawrence and Methuen students’ lives into disarray.
Mendoza was fortunate enough to be able to borrow her mother’s car.
But as the school’s student government association president, she knew of other students — some also juggling work, school and family responsibilities — who were unable to continue their schooling or had to leave classes early since the only alternative bus service required a transfer and added about an hour to their travel time.
Still, Mendoza’s story and those of other students, current and past, underscore the vital role public transportation plays helping first-generation and other residents wrestling with hardship improve their lives through the tried and true means of higher education.
In an interview this week on a bench outside the Common Street building that houses NECC health and technology classes in Lawrence, Mendoza spotted a head’s up penny on the ground. She picked it up and made a wish.
In 2012, Mendoza graduated from Lawrence High School, then spent six years working jobs and pursuing a boxing career, a pugilist’s odyssey that led her from Lawrence to stops in Springfield and Rhode Island and New York City.
In 2019, after she became pregnant, she devised a plan to come home and study nearby at a community college and work.
She needed an inexpensive place to stay and a way to get to school.
Her mom let her and her son stay in the living room for free.
“I remember when school was about to start, I had no means of transportation, so I wound up making an offer on a bike,” she said. “It was the best $20 I ever spent.”
From the bench, Mendoza pointed across the street to a bicycle rack. In 2019, pre-pandemic, she would get up at 5:30 a.m. at her mom’s place near Lawrence High School, ride her bike a mile to the Common Street bus stop, double lock the bike, hop on the express and ride to the Haverhill campus for a day of classes and study.
She did this every day.
She now works for a Chelmsford company doing taxes, bookkeeping and other accountant duties. In the fall she will board the MVRTA’s 41 bus in downtown Lawrence at the Buckley Transportation Center and ride to UMass Lowell to pursue her bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Andrew Venditti, another Northern Essex student who will get his diploma on Saturday, with a journalism degree, also found a way to further his education through MVRTA buses.
His situation was different.
“If it weren’t for public transportation, I would have struggled to get to and from work and school after some medical issues prevented me from driving,” said Venditti, who lives in Haverhill near the Methuen city line.
“I would have used the MVRTA every day, but the bus doesn’t go far enough up Route 97 in Haverhill for me to get on from my home,” he said. “Plenty of people live in that part of Haverhill but just can’t take the bus because it isn’t nearby.”
MVRTA Administrator Noel Berger says the transit authority’s resources demand a fine balance between serving customers and maximizing route efficiency.
Express buses devoted to one type of rider, such as the student express, are more expensive to operate than regular routes with multiple stops that carry a variety of rider types — workers, shoppers, students.
In the fall, the MVRTA was down to 64 drivers. It currently has 70 drivers and is trying to get to the 80 mark, Berger said. (The shortage resulted in the MVRTA stopping Sunday bus service Sept. 19, and it remains suspended.)
But prior to the fall semester the MVRTA and Northern Essex had entered a partnership to restart the Lawrence express buses after they had been paused for the first year and a half of the pandemic.
Students including Mendoza used the express but their numbers were too few, officials say.
“Unfortunately, despite extensive marketing, the shuttle was not well-used,” according to Marissa Elliott, the college’s business operations manager/COVID response team chair.
Moving forward, NECC wants to reduce travel between the campuses by including classes that students need to take at both locations.
Meanwhile, the MVRTA has maintained its daily van service between Lawrence High School and Northern Essex, providing two to three trips per day.
Seven Lawrence High students take college classes at the community college.
On Jan. 15, 2017, the MVRTA began a partnership with UMass Lowell that continues to this day.
The 41 bus route, which originates in Haverhill as the 1 bus, and departs the Buckley Center in Lawrence, provided about 1,500 rides to and from Lowell per month in pre-pandemic times, and about half that number per month last fall when the service was reinstated, said Nick Piscitello, the university’s executive director of administrative services.
The bus travels on the hour from Buckley to the Gallagher Transportation Center in Lowell where the students transfer to a Lowell regional transit bus to the school’s north and south campuses.
UMass Lowell has about 20,000 students — 60% of them commuters.
Every student who rides the bus, whether on the MVRTA or the Lowell Regional Transit Authority, means one less vehicle on the road and one less parking space the college needs to provide.
Public transportation and the free fares started in March and for two years on all MVRTA routes expand educational opportunities.
“It opens a lot of doors for residents within the Merrimack Valley to continue their education,” Piscitello said.
Meanwhile, Northern Essex students do not live on campus; they commute.
Current enrollment figures were not available but as of fall 2020 the school had 4,715 students taking credit courses.
Transit buses, commuter rails and subway lines have helped pave the road to a college degree for many people in the Valley.
In April, when Sen. Edward Markey rode the MVRTA’s 1 bus to celebrate the ride-for-free program, he told passengers that as a young man he rode public transportation from Lowell to Boston College. Public buses and trains are a part of most families’ stories, he said.
State Rep. Andy Vargas, a public transportation advocate, went to college from Haverhill to Boston riding the commuter rail to North Station and then grabbing the MBTA Green Line to Boston University.
Lawrence Conservation Commission Chairman Tennis Lilly used the bus regularly in the early 1990s.
He was unemployed and rode public transportation to Middlesex Community College four days a week for a year to his paralegal studies program. It enabled him to get a better job.
Mendoza decided to pursue a degree in accounting in January 2020 when her son was a couple months old.
She was in an accountant’s office and asked him how he liked his work.
“I literally interrogated him about his life choices,” she said.
Mendoza saw the CPA degree on the wall and knew that is what she wanted to pursue.
Public transportation is going to help her get there.
