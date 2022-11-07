Although it’s still early November, the holiday spirit came alive Saturday during the Londonderry Senior Center’s annual Holiday Craft Fair and Cookie Walk. There was something for everyone as holiday and winter items, including handmade decorations, hats, mittens and scarves, were available for purchase. Gift baskets were raffled and there were plenty of baked goods to be had as well. Santa and his helpers also made an appearance, greeting children and passing out holiday treats.

