HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project will hold its final ghost hunt of the season Friday, Nov. 1, at the Hilldale Cemetery. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Donations accepted and go towards the cemetery's maintenance and restoration fund.
Have proper footwear and bring cameras or other recording devices. For more information, contact Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Temple Sisterhood sponsors art festivalANDOVER — The Artisan Festival at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, features the work of painters, quilters, jewelers, photographers, ceramic and porcelain artisans, among others, on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The festival, an early holiday shopping opportunity, is open to the community.The festival includes a raffle of works donated by the artists, with proceeds going to UTEC, a nonprofit group that provides mentoring, education and job opportunities to youth in the Merrimack Valley. Coffee and snacks are available for purchase. A crafts table is provided for children while their parents browse.The festival is sponsored by the Sisterhood of Temple Emanuel.
Bowling for Books event is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill will hold Bowling for Books, the kickoff event for its Read and Thrive Book Drive, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Academy Lanes in Bradford. This affordable, fun-packed event will feature bowling, refreshments, prizes, costumes, raffles and more.
Registration fee is $50 per team. Teams should be four to six bowlers – the ideal size is five bowlers. There will be two rounds of bowling: 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Each team will bowl one game – the average score of team bowlers will be entered as the team score. To register a team, visit online at readandthrive.com. Those who cannot attend the event can make an online donation to support the drive.
The Read and Thrive Book Drive will run from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3 and will raise money to distribute books to children in grades preschool through grade three.
This drive is being conducted in partnership with Haverhill Public Schools and the Haverhill Public Library. It supports the ambitious citywide literacy goals in Haverhill Promise: The Campaign for Grade Level Reading – reading proficiency for all Haverhill kids.
Keolis offers $1K scholarships to STEM students
BOSTON – Keolis Commuter Services, the MBTA’s operating partner for the state's commuter rail, announced Friday that it awarded $25,000 to local students as part of the 2019 Keolis Scholars program.
Twenty-five students from Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Lynn and Worcester will use the $1,000 gift to help pay for post-secondary education or job training.
This is the fourth year Keolis has awarded scholarships. Since the program began in 2016, the total amount of scholarship money awarded has reached $100,000 for 100 students, with 60 percent of those students pursuing degrees in a STEM field, which includes science, technology, engineering and math.
The scholarship awards were announced as Massachusetts celebrated STEM Week. Organized by the Executive Office of Education, it is a statewide effort to boost the interest, awareness and ability for all learners to envision themselves in STEM education and employment opportunities.
The following are the students from Lawrence who were named 2019 Keolis Scholars, along with their declared school and intended major: Barbara Batista, biology/animal science, UMass-Amherst; Elivianna De Jesus, political science, UMass-Lowell; Jaythian Lopez, autobody, Nashua Community College; Alexa Pagan, communications, Simmons College; Anderson Santos, math, Northern Essex Community College.
Tuscan thanks veterans
SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Brands again will serve veterans complimentary lunches to remember their service on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at their four Tuscan Kitchen locations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complimentary meals are available to all veterans and active military personnel and a chosen guest.
Tuscan Brands has served over 17,000 guests on this day over the past nine years as a small way of saying thank you to the brave and selfless individuals. Tuscan's team of chefs, servers and more will donate their time to show their appreciation for these individuals’ service to our country while giving them a three-course meal and an afternoon in Italy sans passport. All four Tuscan locations will be participating in the event and will be closed to the public, including the Salem location at 63 Main St.
Pow-Wow coming to South Hamilton
SOUTH HAMILTON — The Annual National Native American Heritage Month Pow-Wow is coming to South Hamilton on Saturday, Nov. 2.
This one-day event is presented by the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness in partnership with the Pingree School and will be held indoors at the Pingree School Athletic Center, 537 Highland St. Immerse yourself in inter-tribal culture and art while experiencing food, music, dance, crafts, storytelling and other traditions that are part of Native Americans. Doors will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Native foods as well as American fare will be available all day from Silver Moon. Arts and crafts will be offered by a variety of vendors. Items include native jewelry, rattles, shawls, handmade children’s drums and more.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 4-12. Free for children 3 and under.
For more information, visit online at mcnaa.org, call 617-642-1683, or email mcnaa@aol.com.