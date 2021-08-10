ANDOVER — A foundation created to raise money for the Cormier Youth Center has since become a fund that pays wages to teenagers and town employees, including some payments that may violate ethics laws, according to a former state inspector general.
Over the two-year period from May 2019 to January 2021, the Andover Youth Foundation Inc. paid at least $89,855 to nearly three-dozen people, according to text messages directing payment sent by former Andover Youth Services head Bill Fahey. That includes $6,850 that Fahey requested for himself, payments for his children, as well as money for other employees of Andover Youth Services.
Fahey sent the text messages to foundation President Diane Costagliola and Vice President Andrea Zaimes, seeking payment for "merit" as well as work in Andover Youth Services programs such as the Lego League.
However, state ethics laws prohibit government employees from accepting money or gifts from outside sources "for or because of official acts."
“This is a giant ball of ethical problems wrapped up in one package,” said Gregory Sullivan, research director at the Pioneer Institute, a Boston think tank, who was previously the state inspector general for 10 years and a 17-year member of the state House of Representatives.
Sullivan could not say if the activity violated any laws, noting that it would be up to the state Ethics Commission to determine.
“All of this is very troubling in the extreme and should be reviewed by the state Ethics Commission,” he said. “It appears he was running a separate set of books largely kept secret from the town.”
The text messages were obtained by The Eagle-Tribune under a public records request following Fahey's controversial firing in May. An outside investigator's report that gave rise to Fahey's termination accused the 27-year town employee of consistently overstepping professional boundaries and violating town policies.
Fahey has since sued the town for wrongful termination.
The report makes multiple references to Fahey's text messages. Town officials initially denied The Eagle-Tribune's request for a full transcript of those messages. But the secretary of state’s office ordered the records' release.
Since then, town officials have themselves reviewed the messages related to payments by the foundation and referred the documents to the “appropriate agency,” said attorney Leonard Kesten, who is representing the town in the Fahey case. He would not specify the agency.
“Apparently the foundation is making gifts to town employees and calling it ‘merit pay.’ It appears to be something clearly illegal,” Kesten said.
'Can I get checks?'
Messages involving payments by the Andover Youth Foundation are a subset of a much larger, 150-page record of communications on Fahey's town-issued phone. The foundation-related messages show that Fahey routinely requested checks and cash, often to pay Youth Services employees and others involved in town programs.
On Dec. 3, 2020, for example, Fahey sent a text message to Costagliola with three headings — "merit checks," "youth employment" and "Lego League." Fahey's own name appeared under the first heading with the names of 13 others, while five other payments were detailed in the other categories.
In other texts, Fahey alludes to checks for Youth Services employees but does not specifically detail who will get them.
“We also have another round of merit checks which itself is 11 checks,” he wrote in a text message to Costagliola on Dec. 18, 2019.
In many cases, Fahey asks for checks without explanation. “Hello Diane - can I get checks??” he wrote in a text to Costagliola on Nov. 19, 2020.
Fahey’s lawyer, Daniel Murphy, and members of the Andover Youth Foundation board of directors — including Costagliola, Zaimes, Bal Jackson, Christa DiNapoli, Claire Stahley, Karen Ishihara, Patrice Minton and Brian Lynch — say the texts show Fahey’s commitment to the town's youth and the youth services organization. Murphy responded to questions on Fahey's behalf, and the board members issued a joint statement.
“We have reviewed the text messages provided to us by The Tribune and did not see anything that was a cause for concern,” Murphy wrote in a statement on behalf of Fahey. “In fact, the messages are further evidence of the professional manner in which Bill conducted all of his activities for AYS and with the AYS Foundation.”
However, Sullivan said the texts appear to have a “clandestine overtone, which is troubling.”
“The donors are doing something admirable, donating to a good cause, but in this case it seems as though the former director seemed to hijack the funds,” he said.
One of the exchanges Sullivan is referring to is a Feb. 26, 2020 discussion between Fahey and Costagliola on how to disclose records to the town and state. The foundation was slated to receive $100,000 for local programs for youth from the state budget.
Fahey wrote, “Ok. I’m not getting into any specifics and that’s 2018. Where do we get 2019 numbers? I think I should say we gave the town millions. She is saying how great the seniors are for 200 thousand which is there (sic) only contribution."
He appeared to be referencing a contribution by the nonprofit Andover Senior Community Friends to help pay for renovations of the new Robb Center.
“If we say staffing I will get interrogated on what staff give their names where is there (sic) paperwork etc," he continued. "I have been dealing with lots of questions the last 6 months but felt like I was complaining so I stopped talking about it. The less they know the better."
Costagliola responded, “That’s fine. Whatever you wanna do. I asked Brian to send me a QuickBooks report for 2019. In terms of the seniors contribution the only reason they have that is for the Renovation. We want to talk building fund I’ll see you there (sic) 200,000 with our 5 million.”
Fahey replied: “Yes! We just have to be careful.”
'We just saved a life,'
The messages also shed light on the foundation’s day-to-day work paying for children to participate in programs, as well as Fahey’s work to help youth overcome addiction.
Some messages refer to costs associated with the annual AYS Christmas Tree Lot, or scholarships for children to participate in town programs.
In one message to Costagliola, Fahey requests $4,000 for a teen being admitted to a drug and rehabilitation treatment center.
“Just dropped him off at treatment center,” he added. “Trust me we just saved a life. Thank you and the foundation!”
In their statement, foundation board members wrote that their money was closely controlled and that they only gave Fahey blank checks for expenses from the tree lot.
“For efficiency’s sake, in order to pay vendors who would not provide Christmas trees and other tree lot items on credit, (the foundation) occasionally entrusted incomplete checks to Bill Fahey, who coordinates the foundation’s annual holiday tree lot fundraiser,” they wrote.
“These checks were drawn from a controlled (foundation) checking account which was funded as needed. (The foundation) regularly reconciled these checks with invoices and copies of the completed checks and all of (the foundation's) financial transactions are reviewed annually by its certified public accountant, who submits the necessary paperwork to the appropriate government agencies,” they continued.
The Andover Youth Foundation was created in 2000 to raise money to design and build the town's new youth center. The organization raised $4.5 million for the center, which was completed in 2015. Since then, the foundation gives the town $30,000 annually for maintenance.
As of the end of 2019, the foundation reported $53,141 in net assets, according to an audited financial statement filed with the state.
Every Christmas many people support the foundation by purchasing trees from the Andover Youth Services lot at the skate park behind West Middle School. The foundation also hosts golf tournaments to raise money and, in 2019, held an evening with Andover native Jay Leno.
Beginning in 2016, the year after the youth center was completed, “programs and merit staffing” became the biggest expense on the foundation’s annual financial reports filed with the secretary of state’s office.
The Andover Youth Foundation is not unique as a nonprofit that supports the work of a municipal department. Cities and towns typically do not accept individual donations but instead guide residents and businesses who want to help to a network of nonprofits, which raise money for programs and services the town otherwise would not pay for.
Last year, for example, the Andover Senior Community Friends and Andover Home for Aged People partnered to donate money to expand Meals on Wheels delivery to all seniors who were homebound because of the pandemic. The groups donated about $40,000 total to the town, which then applied funds to the program.
Likewise, the Andover Coalition for Education funds numerous projects in the schools each year. Teachers may receive grants of up to $3,000 for projects in their classrooms. Winners are chosen by a selection committee.
In North Andover, the town's youth center is supported by a nonprofit, Joseph N. Hermann Youth Center Inc., which launched in 1995 to raise money to build the center.
The group now gives funds to the town's Youth and Recreation Services Department through an annual grant process as well as gifts approved by the Select Board.