HAVERHILL — A sweet treat for the eyes, this gingerbread house is just too good to eat!
Each year since 2017, local artist Jenny Arndt has made it her holiday mission to design an elaborate gingerbread house to bring attention to a good cause.
In 2017 and 2018, gingerbread renditions of the Tattersall Farmhouse and the downtown Haverhill post office helped raise money for Tattersall Farm. In 2019, a unique house depicting the nursery rhyme "There was an old woman who lived in a shoe," was raffled off to support Haverhill Promise, Haverhill's campaign for grade level reading. And in 2020, Arndt teamed up with local media producer Matt Belfiore to film the destruction of a giant 2020 COVID-19 house to bring closure to a difficult year.
This year, Arndt chose to return to the traditional style that her friends, family, and fellow Haverhill residents seemed most fond of with her most challenging build yet — a decked out gingerbread replica of the beautiful Cogswell School building, complete with 79 sugar glass windows and a revolving colored light source inside.
The intricate build took about 43 hours to complete and is on display at Pentucket Bank on Merrimack Street, until Jan. 1.
"In the past I've selected Haverhill landmarks somewhat arbitrarily, but this year I chose Cogswell not only for its architectural beauty, but because I wanted to show it the way I imagine it will be when Cogswell ArtSpace opens ... alive with energy and creativity," she said.
For the past seven years, the nonprofit arts organization Creative Haverhill has been managing a capital campaign to transform the historic Cogswell school into a coon South Main Street in Bradford into a community arts center.
So far, the campaign has raised just over $2.3 million of the $2.8 million need to renovate the building and make it ADA accessible.
Once renovated the Cogswell ArtSpace will house professional gallery space, multi-purpose classrooms and meeting rooms, individual artist studio spaces, and a maker space with ceramics labs, a printmaking studio, and a woodshop.
Arndt has been a supporter of the project since its inception and looks forward to one day having a studio space of her own at Cogswell ArtSpace.
"This year's house was definitely a challenge, but I hope that the heart behind it inspires more community members to do what they can to help Cogswell get to the finish line," she said. Who knows what other creative masterpieces will one day come from that building."
To make a donation, or to learn more about the Cogswell ArtSpace project, visit www.cogswellartspace.org.