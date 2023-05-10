ANDOVER — A 6-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Elm Square early Tuesday evening.
First responders received a 911 call about 5:15 p.m. reporting that a pedestrian was struck by the tractor-trailer at the intersection of Elm and Main streets, according to police.
The pedestrian was later identified as a child by state police.
Several other people were also in the crosswalk at the time of the crash but were not hit, Andover police said in a release. They were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The girl was declared dead at the accident scene. Andover police later said the youngster was 6 years old.
The driver stopped his truck and is cooperating with police, the release said.
The child did not attend the Andover Public School district according to a Wednesday statement from Superintendent Magda Parvey.
"I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the victim of this afternoon’s tragic vehicle accident in Elm Square," said Parvey. "I recognize the Andover community may have known the victim’s family and the news of this tragedy may be difficult for our students and staff. Our mental health team and counselors will be available to students and staff tomorrow at our schools. We encourage anyone who needs assistance as a result of today’s tragedy to reach out to a counselor or social worker."
The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Andover Police Department.
Main Street was shut down from Wheeler to Elm streets, according to the town’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.